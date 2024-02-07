Struggling to put on the jacket of integrity: anti-corruption commitments beyond 2024

On January 17, just under a month before Indonesia's 204 million registered voters cast their ballots for a new president and national parliament, more than 3,000 YouTubers watched watch “The Integrity Pact”.

It was actually a public relations stunt organized by the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK). During the two-hour Integrity Pact event, the three pairs of presidential candidates each laid out their anti-corruption vision for the future.

The KPK has never been more in need of regaining public trust. During Joko Widodos' last term as president, a new KPK law (19 of 2019) gutted the agency's autonomy, key personnel were purged, and others were involved in conflict. illegal payments system. Even more worrying, the president himself, Firli Bahuri, was dismissed for ethics violations and declared suspect in a corruption case involving the Minister of Agriculture, Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

So, what is the Integrity Pact and what can it tell us about the future of anti-corruption efforts in Indonesia?

What is the Integrity Pact?

In fact, this is not the first Integrity Pact that the KPK has proposed similar forums for national and regional government institutions since 2021.

These are pragmatic events, serving as a forum for consultation, information sharing and strengthening the engagement of state administrators in anti-corruption efforts. Procedures generally begin with a briefing to management, followed by training and possibly certification of officials.

However, this was the first time the Integrity Pact was incorporated into a presidential election. As the agenda was not widely publicized in advance, many expected a similar format, an anti-corruption debate and frequent interactions between the KPK and the candidates.

Instead, the opening resembled a campaign event, a campaign for the candidates and the KPK filled with national and KPK anthems, self-promotional video messages, formal presentations and award ceremony. integrity jackets.

After an hour, the presidential candidates finally had ten minutes each to present their anti-corruption program.

But debate and scrutiny from the KPK? Spoiler alert – that didn’t happen.

So, what did the candidates say?

Anies Baswedan: restoring the powers and integrity of the KPK

Anies Baswedan, a former academic and governor of Jakarta, spoke about restoring the KPK's former powers by overturning the controversial KPK law. He also spoke about the application of ethics and recruitment standards within the agency.

He stressed that non-compliance with the asset declaration system should have real consequences and that he would support the adoption of three existing bills on asset recovery, party financing, illicit enrichment and influence peddling.

He promised rewards for whistleblowers, although protecting them and putting up barriers against retaliatory defamation suits should probably come first. It also identified sectors requiring special attention: public revenue, agriculture and basic services, such as education. But he neglected pervasive integrity problems within other law enforcement institutions, particularly the national police, which have hampered a broader law enforcement alliance against corruption.

Prabowo Subianto: raising the living standards of senior civil servants

Prawobo Subianto, the current Minister of Defense, spoke without any notes, even if they could have benefited him.

While he expressed his full commitment to corruption, promising systemic action from above, his only major policy recommendation focused on increasing the salaries of top state officials.

This will undoubtedly benefit Indonesian civil servants, but research into the effectiveness of raising salaries in reducing corruption is ongoing. inconclusive. However, it is safe to say that this will certainly not be enough to disrupt the existing corrupt networks within the bureaucracy.

Prabowo's other policy suggestions were limited to strengthening the asset declaration system and reversing the burden of proof in illicit enrichment cases.

He did not mention the KPK's much-reduced role or powers, suggesting it is content with the status quo of a weakened anti-corruption agency.

Ganjar Pranowo: digital administration and better coordinated efforts against corruption

Ganjar Pranowo, the former governor of Central Java, is running with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), which supported Jokowi in the last two presidential elections.

Ganjar proposed restoring the investigative independence of the KPK, but stressed that the fight against corruption should not fall solely on the KPK. He advocated for stronger coordination between the KPK and other state accountability institutions and more widespread use of electronic platforms in state administration to monitor and detect corruption. He also suggested strengthening asset declaration and whistleblowing mechanisms.

Ganjar was the candidate who proposed the broadest anti-corruption approach and the only one to mention conflicts of interest, particularly when it came to multiple functions. He was also the only one to call for more transparency and reforms in the police and armed forces, where corruption problems have remained intact since Indonesia's 1998 democratic reform.

But it remains to be seen what influence the Ganjar party would have on him if elected. The PDI-P has repeatedly shown itself unable or unwilling to protect the KPK throughout its 10 years of support for Jokowi.

What is the future of the KPK?

Bringing together presidential candidates to outline their policies on corruption is not a common feature of political campaigns around the world. The fact that this event took place shows the political power that the KPK still wields and the fact that presidential candidates are acknowledging corruption issues to the Indonesian public.

Candidates cannot reject an invitation to such an event, but only negotiate the conditions. This could explain why the event included 10-minute statements rather than a dialogue or even a debate. Nonetheless, those 10 minutes were eye-opening.

So what does the Integrity Pact mean for the campaign? The event will not have major consequences on the outcome of the elections.

This had no impact on the electoral discourse. Even if broadcast live by TVRI and a major daily Compassthere was little analysis of the event in the mainstream media afterward.

The election result, however, is likely to strongly affect the future of the KPK and the nature of corruption in Indonesia. Currently, Prabowo has a strong lead in the polls. Only if supporters of the other two candidates combine their votes for Team Anies or Team Ganjar in a runoff will the fight against corruption and the rule of law have a chance of being on the agenda. political agenda beyond 2024.