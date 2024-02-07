Mark Drakeford 'unprepared for the ferocity of grief'





By Cemlyn DaviesBBC Wales political correspondent Getty Images Mark and Clare Drakeford lived together in Pontcanna, Cardiff, for 30 years The First Minister of Wales has said he was “completely unprepared for the ferocity of the grief” following the death of his wife last year. Clare, Mark Drakeford's partner died suddenly at the age of 71 in January 2023. Speaking to Channel 5 News, Mr Drakeford said he still found it difficult to talk about the subject. Mr Drakeford will resign in March after more than five years as prime minister. Asked by Channel 5 News presenter Dan Walker about his thoughts following the death of his wife, Mr Drakeford replied: “Thank God for the job.” “Being at work has been sustainable, it gives you something to do, it gives you a rhythm to the week, it distracts you from what would otherwise be a totally miserable experience. “So, for me, I was completely unprepared for the ferocity of the grief.” Mr Drakeford, visibly moved, added that “once this subject is opened, it is very difficult to continue to do so. [the emotion] under control.” “Never lose your cool” In a lengthy interview, Mr Drakeford was also asked about his relationships with prime ministers past and present. He said Rishi Sunak “is an easier person to be around than either of his immediate predecessors”. “In the short time Liz Truss was Prime Minister, she showed no interest in a conversation. “I think dealing with Boris Johnson was different again because the idea that you were dealing with a serious politician, someone who would have lived up to the responsibility of being Prime Minister, I would have said that that was too often absent from my contacts with him.” Drakeford also expressed his regret loose the temper during an exchange in the Senedd with Welsh Conservative group leader Andrew RT Davies in 2022. “I immediately regretted it, you should never get angry,” Mr Drakeford said.

