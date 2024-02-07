



Donald Trump wasn't on the ballot, but Nikki Haley still finished second in the Nevada primary on Tuesday, losing to none of those candidates by more than 30 points, a major embarrassment for Donald Trump's latest challenger. the former president.

Of course, the whole exercise was symbolic anyway: Trump wasn't on the ballot because he's participating in the state caucus, which will award him his 26 delegates on Thursday. But his dominance was reflected again on Tuesday, where many voters appeared to vote for none, not in a statement of protest against the terrible options offered by the Republican Party this cycle, but in support of Trump. I did not vote for any of the above because on Thursday I am voting for President Trump, who I will continue to vote for, as one voter told ABC News.

Because the contest was effectively rigged to borrow one of Trump's favorite terms, Haley did not campaign there, focusing her attention on South Carolina, where she served as governor and where she is banking on this which remains of his hopes for 2024. It is nevertheless a humiliation: when you come third in Iowa, you can say that you are on the rise; when you come in second in New Hampshire, you can say you're building momentum; when you garner only 30 percent of the vote as the only major candidate on the ballot in Nevada? It's becoming increasingly difficult to say that your campaign has the kind of strength it will take to break Trump's grip on the party, especially as he tightens his grip.

Indeed, Trump this week led Republicans on Capitol Hill to reject a conservative border deal, the kind they had been pushing for, so he could continue to use immigration as an election-year issue. At the same time, they voted on his behalf to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, although they ultimately fell short of the votes needed to do so. But the GOP isn't letting its own political debasement stop it from giving in even further: Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who reportedly dropped Romney from her full name in deference to Trump, should resign from her party post republican. weeks to come under pressure from the former president. All of this makes sledding even harder for Haley. Not only is she running against a figure with sectarian hold on the party base; she is at odds with the party she hopes to represent against President Joe Biden, who handily beat his Democratic opponents with about 90% of the vote.

Haley brushed off Tuesday's defeat, emphasizing that she didn't bother playing a rigged game for Trump. Even Donald Trump knows that when you play slots, the house wins, his campaign said. We were full steam ahead to South Carolina and beyond. The problem, however, is that the Republican House, so to speak, seems to be behind Trump pretty much everywhere, not just in Nevada. Bad evening for Nikki Haley, rejoices Trump. Look, Shell will soon claim victory!

