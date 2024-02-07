PM Modi's 10 most virulent attacks on Congress in Rajya Sabha | Latest news India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit back at the Congress party on issues of corruption, economy, rights and reservations by deftly quoting former prime ministers. Starting his speech with a jab at the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said he enjoyed listening to Mallikarjun Kharge as entertainment that was missing at home. Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I couldn't say this that day, but I want to thank (Mallikarjun) Kharge Ji. I was listening to Kharge and enjoyed it a lot. The entertainment that we are missing in Lok Sabha was made by you (showing Kharge ),” PM Modi said in his response to the vote of thanks regarding the President’s speech.

Experience the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He went on to argue that Congress remained inspired by the British and continued to use symbols of slavery for decades. The Prime Minister claimed that Indian traditions were being disrespected due to the narratives constructed by the grand old party. Referring to the misuse of emergency powers, PM Modi said the Congress had strangled democracy for power and dismissed democratically elected governments.

PM Modi also countered the Congress' argument for a caste-based national census and its promise to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations by citing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's letter to ministers in chief.

Here are the key quotes from Prime Minister Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha:

We continued to patiently listen to your every word, but you came today with the intention of not listening to us. However, you cannot muzzle my voice. The people of the country gave strength to this voice.

A challenge came from West Bengal: the Congress would not be able to cross the 40-seat mark (in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections). I pray they can save 40 (seats). This party (Congress) also has an outdated thought process. Now they have also outsourced their work, PM Modi said, referring to a recent remark by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a key leader of the Indian bloc.

If you (Congress) were not inspired by the British, then why did everyone have to wait for Modi to change Rajpath to Kartavya Path. If the British didn't inspire you, why weren't any war memorials built for our soldiers who continually sacrificed their lives for the country?

The Congress gave such accounts that those who followed Indian traditions were looked down upon.

“Congress strangled democracy for power and toppled democratically elected governments. Congress opposed Dalits, backwards, tribals and without Babasaheb Ambedkar, they would not have received any reservation,” he said. he declares.

The Congress which did not give reservations to the OBC, the one which never gave reservations to the general category poor, the one which did not consider Babasaheb for Bharat Ratna and continued to give Bharat Ratna to the members of his family, they give us lessons on social justice today.

Look at the 10-year history of Congress: India was among the five fragile economies. However, if we look at our last 10 years, we are among the top five economies. We got the country out of this situation after a lot of hard work.

Why was the country and the world unhappy with their 10 years of (Congress) rule? Why was the nation so angry? This didn't happen because of us; it is the result of their own actions. We don't report bad things to anyone.

I was born in an independent India and my dreams are independent… Congress said we sold PSUs and destroyed them. I want to ask them who destroyed BSNL and MTNL? Remember the state of HAL under Congress. They destroyed HAL and Air India. The Congress party and the UPA cannot escape their failure.

“Today, the BSNL that you destroyed is moving towards Made in India 4G and 5G. HAL is posting record revenue generation and has become Asia's largest helicopter manufacturing plant. We have reversed the situation. Today, LIC shares are breaking records…”