With Imran Khan in jail, Pakistan prepares for elections most voters don't trust





At the top of a winding road in the hills of Islamabad, deep in the backyard of a private house, dozens of people gather and wait for a political rally to begin, waving a few red and green flags .

A few days before the national elections, this is how the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party is campaigning following the repression of the authorities: in silence.

I am trying my best, but there are obstacles from the police, from the administration, said PTI candidate and former lawyer Shoaib Shaheen on arrival at the rally.

Threats against our candidates and threats against our supporters and their businesses, he said. But we still survive.

Supporters of Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party are seen during a small rally in Islamabad, Pakistan. Many complain of harassment and searches by Pakistani authorities.

Photo: (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

Many of his fellow candidates went into hiding, worried about police raids and arrests. Some spoke at the rallies through video broadcasts recorded in unfamiliar locations rather than attending in person.

Their leader, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was ousted from power by Parliament in April 2022 after falling out with the country's military, is in prison and banned from running in elections.

The party was also banned from using its widely recognized cricket bat symbol, a nod to Khan's former life as a cricket star during the election campaign, a crippling decree in a country where 40 percent of the population cannot read. PTI candidates are essentially forced to run as independents, which risks further harming the party's chances.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan sentenced to 10 years in prison days before elections

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after a court found him guilty of revealing state secrets. The decision comes a week before the country's general elections in which Khan and his party are barred from participating although they remain a powerful political force.

The tactics against the PTI are part of a familiar strategy used by Pakistan's powerful military for decades to sideline parties and politicians it no longer supports. But experts say this latest crackdown is particularly brazen.

We have never seen anything like this before, said Imtiaz Gul, a policy analyst and executive director of the Islamabad-based think tank the Center for Research and Security Studies.

In a period of democratic regression and recession, this is the least credible election, Gul said, where the elimination of Khan took precedence over concern for the country's image and democracy.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from running in this year's elections and is currently in prison. (Akhtar Soomro/Reuters)

Photo: Reuters/AKHTAR SOOMRO

Gul warned of long-term consequences in the country of 241 million people, including a growing lack of trust in state institutions and continued instability.

Campaigning from prison

In the week before the vote, Khan was sentenced by separate courts to prison terms of 10 and 14 years, respectively, for leaking state secrets and illegally selling state gifts.

These rulings were quickly followed by a seven-year prison sentence for what a local court ruled was an illegal marriage to his current wife. Khan has denied all accusations against him, calling them politically motivated.

Despite legal challenges, the PTI is determined to carry Khan's message to his millions of supporters, using technologies such as artificial intelligence to harness the populist politician's appeal.

The party turned to an AI voice generator to transmit Khan's words, which are written down in his prison cell and relayed to his lawyer.

In the videos, Khan urges his supporters to go to the polls on Thursday and gives detailed instructions for voters to find their local candidates.

Be brave, Khan said, using an AI voice generator, in one of the videos. There is no question of defeat.

Even behind bars, the former cricket star is still considered the country's most popular politician (new window).

A familiar face back in contention

But the man who is expected to win the elections is Nawaz Sharif, who has already served as Prime Minister of Pakistan three times.

Sharif himself fell out of favor with the military in 2017, leading to Khan's victory, but the situation has reversed again.

Pakistani courts overturned Sharif's old corruption convictions and ban on running for office, paving the way for victory in these elections, in what analysts describe as a behind-the-scenes deal with top generals. 'army.

The Pakistani military, which has directly ruled the country for more than three decades, has always maintained that it does not interfere in the country's politics and denies taking part in any repression against political parties.

Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League (PMLN) party has focused on a message of job creation, in a country where the economy is in crisis and inflation has hovered near 40 percent. Electricity and gas bills have risen sharply as part of conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund to save Pakistan from default.

The economic message resonated with many mostly older voters who attended a rally this week in Punjab province, excited to see Sharif back in town.

If Nawaz Sharif wins, Pakistan will be more developed and prosperous, said Mehmood Abbasi, 70.

If [Sharif] comes to power, in my opinion it will be good for the nation, it will be good for our country, said Qaseem Ahmed, 21, who added that he felt lucky to be able to see the three-time prime minister speak in person. .

Another familiar face in the election, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, is a member of one of Pakistan's most prominent political dynasties and leader of the left-wing Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

The son of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, who was assassinated in 2007, Bhutto Zardari served as the country's foreign minister in the brief coalition government that governed after Khan was removed from power.

Pessimism as election day approaches

In the streets of the capital, enthusiasm was low for an election that appears to many to be predetermined.

In my life, this is the first election I have attended without much activity and interest from the public, said Shoukat Abbasi, 40, who runs a perfume shop in Aabpara, one of the oldest Islamabad markets.

It's not an election, it's a selection, said the trader. There is one party that is regularly punished and another party is favored, he said, referring to the PTI and PMLN respectively.

A Gallup poll released Tuesday confirmed this sentiment (new window), with seven in ten Pakistanis surveyed saying they had no confidence in the fairness of their elections.

Police officers gesture next to fallen motorcycles of supporters of Imran Khan's PTI party, during a clash at a rally in Karachi, Pakistan, January 28.

Photo: Reuters

The same poll found that a record 70 percent of the country's residents say economic conditions where they live are worsening.

Abassi shrugged as he mentioned the recent increase in his electricity and gas bills.

In this situation, what can people do?

The same dejected attitude comes through in Tahseen Anjum's voice as the 46-year-old walks through the market.

She said she was heartbroken by the state of the country's politics, but would still vote on Thursday.

I don't have confidence in the elections, it's not a fair fight, she said. The man we would have voted for is in prison.

Salimah Shivji (new window) CBC News

