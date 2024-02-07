Kylie Minogue watches Harry Styles duet | Entertainment

Kylie Minogue wants to do a duet with Harry Styles.
The “Padam Padam” singer – who now has two Grammy Awards under her belt following her second win for the 2023 hit at last weekend's ceremony – revealed she would love to record a future hit with the former One Direction star.
She told E! ^ “Harry Styles or something like that would be nice”. Wouldn't that be nice?
That's not all, Kylie, 55, the princess of pop, still hopes to land a collaboration with Madonna, 65, the queen of pop.
She said: We would both love it.
I know I would, she's mentioned it before. So okay, maybe.
Meanwhile, Kylie teamed up with fellow Australian Sia on the dance anthem “Dance Alone.”
Meanwhile, the “Spinning Around” singer just said she'd love to experiment with indie folk.
The disco-pop icon is a huge fan of the genre and would love to do a song or two in that vein.
Speaking to Billboard at the Grammy Awards last weekend, she said: “I made a song [1995’s ‘Where the Wild Roses Grow’] with Nick Cave, it was in the 90s. It was completely alternative, it was a murder ballad. So this is it.
But I really enjoy indie folk, which I haven't really done myself.
“I don’t think I’ve ever said that out loud, but it would be fun.”
She then clarified: “Maybe it's not a whole album, just a little taste.”
At the party in Los Angeles on Sunday (04.02.24), Kylie said it felt like the start of a “new era”.
The pop idol's club anthem “Padam Padam” from her album “Tension” was the first winner of the new honor, Best Pop Dance Recording, beating out the likes of “Baby Don't Hurt Me ” by David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray. , “Miracle” by Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, “One in a Million” by Bebe Rexha and Guetta and “Rush” by Troye Sivan.
Speaking to 'E!s Live from the Red Carpet' host Laverne Cox after the win, Kylie said in a message to her LGBTQ+ fans: “I would say thank you for being with me for so long now, against all odds. .
“We overcome the highs, the lows and the in-betweens, and knowing that we have each other’s backs and it feels like the start of a new era.”