Xi Jinping fires China's top markets regulator to end rout





The announcement of the personnel change just before the Spring Festival, with only one day left to trade, shows that the attempt to build confidence is real, telling investors that the people at the top care about investment losses. The removal of Mr. Yi, who has led the CSRC since 2019, echoes a move to remove the market chief in 2016 after an earlier epic stock sell-off. The 59-year-old's abrupt dismissal came as a surprise since civil servants of his rank generally retire at 65. Previous moves by China to appoint new market chiefs have proven effective in boosting stocks. The benchmark CSI 300 index rose more than 40 percent in nearly two years after Liu Shiyu was named to replace Xiao Gang in February 2016. The index rose more than 80 percent in two years after that Liu was replaced by Yi five years ago. There is. That could raise market hopes for more forceful stock rescue plans after the personnel change, said Xiaojia Zhi, head of research at Crédit Agricole. In view of his past experiences, Wu has extensive experience in securities regulation through his professional experience in the CSRC as well as the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Mr. Wu, who turns 59 in April, was tipped to head the CSRC last year. However, he was eventually promoted to deputy party secretary of Shanghai and Mr. Yi remained in this position. Before that, Mr. Wu worked closely with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, who previously served as party secretary of the national financial capital. Mr. Wu is no stranger to the markets. He previously headed the Shanghai Stock Exchange for almost two years. He held various positions at the CSRC, earning the nickname broker-butcher after shutting down 31 companies for regulatory violations. He then oversaw the funds sector until 2010. Mr. Xi has made preventing major financial risks a top priority as officials strive to boost the post-Covid economy. Mr. Wu's uncompromising approach and zero tolerance for wrongdoing could put him in the right place to help achieve that goal. Mr. Wu also worked in the National Planning Committee, which later transformed into the National Development and Reform Commission, and the Securities Committee of the State Council, whose functions were later taken over by the CSRC. Mr. Wu's first test will be to revive the Chinese stock market. It will also help guide the country's financial opening to foreign companies at a time when Wall Street banks have scaled back their onshore operations due to geopolitical concerns and economic headwinds. The new boss of the CSRC will have the mission of reviving the markets, which is positive, said Vey-sern Ling, director general of the Private Banking Union. That said, it is unable to resolve structural and economic problems. Investors need to see improvements on these fronts to regain confidence. Bloomberg

