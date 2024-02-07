In Nevada, Nikki Haley finishes second behind Donald Trump's concept





Since Nevada instituted its half-cynical, half-furious none-candidate option for office about 50 years ago, the nihilistic choice has prevailed in only a handful of actual contests. Voters often use it to express frustration with particular candidates or races as they finish the rest of their voting; rarely are there enough supporters that no one can achieve a real victory.

Tuesday night's Republican presidential primary is now among that handful. The contest had no effect on the selection of the party candidate since, thanks to internal party struggles, it awarded no delegates. If that were the case, however, no one would have received roughly twice as many delegates as former Ambassador Nikki Haley, the only one of the two remaining candidates to appear on Nevada's ballot.

In other words: More than 42,000 Nevada Republicans went to the polls in a meaningless contest only to choose no one instead of voting for Haley. But those votes really weren't for anyone in this matter. They did not favor anyone on the ballot or, more specifically, Donald Trump.

Haley lost every county in the state. In fact, in every county, no Trump, no imaginary Trump, received at least half of the votes cast. On average, no one got 7 out of 10 votes in Nevada counties. Haley's best county was Washoe, on the northwest edge of the state. There, she lost to no one by nearly the same margin as she did to Trump in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire actually offers an interesting analogy. On the Democratic side last month, President Biden did not appear on the ballot, giving his opponents, including Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), an opportunity to make a statement.

Instead, Biden supporters launched a write-in campaign that won the president nearly two-thirds of the vote. Phillips, who ran a real campaign, got only 20 percent.

The Nevada Republican primary was similar. Haley did not invest significant resources in the state and she received 31% of the vote instead of 20%. But she was overwhelmed by a seemingly grassroots effort to make a statement of support for the frontrunner. Moreover, as was the case for Phillips, the result was an embarrassment that sharpens questions about why she continues in the race.

How do we know that none of these candidates' votes were proxy votes for Trump? Well, beyond comparing Nevada's primaries to New Hampshire's, we can look at one of the most consistent demographic indicators of support for Trump and Trump-backed candidates: education.

Among Nevada's 17 counties, those with the highest percentages of residents with a high school diploma or less did not pick anyone by the largest margins. Counties with the highest percentages of college graduates gave Haley her biggest support.

Haley has committed to remaining in the race until the end of the month in her home state of South Carolina. There's only one contest left between now and then, Thursday's caucuses in Nevada, in which state delegates will actually be rewarded. Trump will clean up there, further distancing himself from Haley in the race for the party nomination. Maybe Haley will stay despite this.

That said, we should take stock of what happened on Tuesday. It was understood that the competition was meaningless and would not directly affect the nomination. But it also became a moment when Trump supporters, a large majority of the party, have been sending a not-so-subtle message to Haley for some time.

Namely: we are so committed to Trump that two of us will vote meaninglessly for each of your voters.

