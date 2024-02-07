Is Trump exempt from criminal prosecution? What you need to know about presidential immunity as it fails again in the Court of Appeals.





Top line

A federal appeals court ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump was not immune from criminal charges in his federal case for trying to overturn the 2020 election. the Supreme Court.

Then-President Donald Trump speaks to supporters from The Ellipse near the White House on January 6… [+] 2021, in Washington, DC.

AFP via Getty Images Key Facts

A panel of appeals court judges rejected Trump's argument that as a former president he should be shielded from any criminal charges stemming from acts he committed while in office, ruling that former President Trump became a Trump citizen, with all the defenses of anyone else. criminally charged, and any executive immunity he enjoyed as president no longer protects him from such prosecution.

The appeals court was asked to hear the case after U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan also rejected Trump's argument that the ex-president's time in the White House does not give him the divine right of kings to escape the criminal responsibility that governs his fellow citizens. The Supreme Court refused. to hear the case immediately before the appeals court can rule.

Trump's effort to dismiss the federal election case is part of a series of cases in which the ex-president has claimed presidential immunity to get out of legal trouble, including in a separate criminal case for having attempted to overturn Georgia's 2020 election, multiple civil cases. cases seeking to hold him responsible for the Jan. 6 riot and a civil defamation case brought against him by writer E. Jean Carroll after he attacked her for accusing him of sexual assault.

The DOJ has long held that presidents cannot be criminally charged while in office, arguing in a memo that doing so would unacceptably undermine the capacity of the executive branch, and the Supreme Court ruled in the case Nixon v. Fitzgerald that presidents cannot be held liable in civil cases for actions they took as presidents. part of their official duties, although the high court separately concluded in Clinton v. Jones that presidents can be sued in civil court for actions taken before serving as president.

Whether ex-presidents can face criminal charges for actions they committed while in the White House, however, remains unclear, with the Supreme Court yet to rule on this particular issue. .

Federal district and appeals court judges ruled that civil suits against Trump for alleged Jan. 6 incitement could move forward despite precedent in Nixon v. Fitzgerald, saying Trump's efforts to overturn the election and encourage his supporters to riot were not part of his official duties. as president.

Courts have also repeatedly rejected Trump's claims for immunity in Carroll's case against him, with an appeals court finding in December that Trump did not raise the immunity argument early enough to it can be used in the case.

To monitor

The appeals courts' ruling won't take effect until Feb. 12 and only if Trump doesn't go to the Supreme Court first, which would keep the proceedings on hold until the high court rules. Trump has said he will take the case to the Supreme Court, although some legal experts are skeptical that the court will be able to take up the case. The timing of the Supreme Court's decision, as well as any oral arguments that may take place, are consequential as Trump's federal election trial, originally scheduled for March, remains on hold until the issue of immunity is resolved. Legal experts at Just Security have speculated that the trial could now conclude between the end of August and the end of October, depending on how things develop at the Supreme Court.

Crucial quote

Trump's legal argument would collapse our system of separate powers by placing the president beyond the reach of all three branches, the appeals judges wrote. Presidential immunity from federal indictment would mean that, as far as the president is concerned, Congress could not legislate, the executive could not prosecute, and the judiciary could not control. We cannot accept that the office of the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.

Contra

Trump argued that he had immunity under the Constitution's impeachment judgment clause, which suggests that judgments in impeachment cases will not extend beyond impeachment from office, which the DOJ said Trump said means the president can only be charged by indictment in the cases. where the president was impeached and convicted by trial in the Senate. Subjecting presidents to criminal charges would violate the separation of powers between the branches of government, Trump argued, insisting that impeachment and conviction by the Senate is the exclusive method of prosecuting a president for crimes in office. The ex-president also claimed that opening former presidents to prosecution would deter them from taking necessary actions while in office, and argued that presidents should be able to cross the line without being prosecuted.

Surprising fact

The Supreme Court has ruled against Trump's legal immunity once before, concluding in 2020 that the then-president had to comply with a grand jury subpoena for his tax returns. No citizen, not even the president, is categorically above the common duty to produce evidence when called upon in a criminal proceeding, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the court.

Chief Spokesperson

The DOJ argued that Trump was not entitled to immunity from criminal charges, saying in its appeal to the Supreme Court that the text, structure and history of the Constitution did not support that claim. The DOJ says Trump's claims that impeachment is the only way to hold presidents accountable are not supported by history and collapse under the application of common sense. Whatever immunities a sitting president may enjoy, the United States has only one chief executive at a time, and that position does not confer freedom from prison for life, they argued. prosecutors.

Key context

Trump was indicted on four counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, one of four pending criminal cases against the ex-president and one of two cases involving the 2020 election, along with the Georgia affair. The charges could result in prison time if Trump is convicted. Trump's appeal on the issue of presidential immunity put a damper on the federal election case, which prosecutors have tried to rush to trial before the 2024 election. Chutkan suspended all proceedings in the case after Trump appealed the judge's order that halted his motion to dismiss, and his March trial date was officially delayed indefinitely earlier in February. The DOJ asked the Supreme Court to quickly take up the case before the appeals court could rule, in order to keep the proceedings on schedule, but the high court rejected the government's request without any explanation. .

