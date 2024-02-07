Investors hope the power of Xi's personal attention will save China's struggling markets.





Chinese stock regulators will meet with leader Xi Jinping, Bloomberg reported.

Markets rallied following the news, which fueled hopes that China would deploy a forceful rescue plan. Chinese stock investors may finally see a glimmer of hope. Tuesday, Bloomberg reported that regulators led by the China Securities Regulatory Commission, or CSRC, would meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping. The goal is to brief the country's top executives on the state of the markets, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge of the matter. News about Xi's personal attention – an unusual development — fuels hopes of a forceful market rescue plan after stocks in China and Hong Kong lost nearly $7 trillion from their 2021 highs. Benchmark indices in Hong Kong and China rebounded on the news. that of Hong Kong Hang Seng Index closed up 3.5% on Tuesday while the blue chips CSI300 ended up more than 3%. On Wednesday, the Hang Seng gained as much as 1.7% before giving up gains to trade 0.3% lower at 3:36 p.m. local time. Meanwhile, the CSI 300 was up 1%. Both benchmarks are still down since the start of the year, but the meeting between the CSRC and Xi fuels hopes of an “imminent bailout” from Beijing to support struggling Chinese markets , estimate the economists of Dutch bank ING wrote Wednesday. Certainly, the Chinese authorities have put in place a a wave of measures recently to consolidate its markets, notably state-supported purchase in the markets and curb short selling. But some analysts view these measures as less powerful than Xi's personal involvement in stabilizing markets – although it is unclear whether further support measures will result from the meeting, Bloomberg reported. “The news that the country's number one is holding a meeting is an encouraging development because it shows that the fall is about to break the comfort level of the authorities,” said Li Weiqing, fund manager at JH Investment Management, based in Singapore. Bloomberg. “It makes me feel like they're doing everything they can other than calling the market: This is the time to buy,” Li added. The CSRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.in/policy/economy/news/investors-are-hoping-the-power-of-xis-personal-attention-will-rescue-chinas-floundering-markets/articleshow/107485878.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos