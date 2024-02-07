Rishi Sunak is 'proud' to work with Boris Johnson – and refuses to rule out bringing him back

Rishi Sunak has revealed he is still speaking with Boris Johnson and refused to rule out bringing the former prime minister back into his leadership team.

“I'm proud of the work we've done together. And we've worked well together for a long time. At the end of the day, you know, there are well-documented differences,” the Prime Minister said, noting in particular – Johnson's victory in the 2019 election.

This didn't quite answer the specific question. After highlighting Mr Johnson's voting record, I asked if he would consider bringing him back into his cabinet?

“Well, I never talk about these personnel matters, but look, you know, I do speak to him on one occasion,” Mr Sunak added.

Really? When was the last time they spoke?

“I don’t remember, probably late last year,” he said.

The comments were made to ITV's Tonight show Rishi Sunak: Up Close. For two months we went behind the scenes with Mr Sunak, to Downing Street during key political moments, but also into the flat with his family, and back to Southampton where he grew up.

The show airs during a difficult week for Mr Sunak, in which he bet $1,000 on his plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda and saw right-wing Tories implement THE PopCon group to pressure him, and was heavily criticized for making a joke about trans people while the mother of murdered transgender teenagerBrianna Ghey was visiting Parliament.

All this, after former minister Simon Clarke warned of an election massacre if Sunak was not impeached, and rumors of plots against him grew.

Do you have thick skin? I asked him at one point in Downing Street (before this week's controversies). “Yes!” he has answered.

But even his closest allies know that we are going through difficult times. Former Conservative leader William Hague, who is something of a mentor to Mr Sunak, praised his work ethic, rationality and performance on the world stage, insisting he was a great prime minister.

But he also admitted that Mr Sunak's rapid rise to the top of the party and the country has led to difficulties in terms of policy and party management.

He insisted that his friend and colleague could continue, arguing that he was resilient and could “continue for a long time in difficult conditions, without panicking, without becoming discouraged and without losing courage”.

“I think it was Winston Churchill who said: If you’re in hell, keep going.”

During my time with Mr Sunak, he downplayed the idea of ​​rebellion, but admitted that political parties only win if the whole team rows in the same direction, arguing that people “don't vote for divided parties”. (Though he also claimed the differences were tiny.)

I know the issue of Mr Johnson has been discussed by some Conservative MPs, and even loyalists of the Prime Minister have asked if he could help by campaigning in northern seats in a general election.

When Tonight referred Mr Sunak's comments and those of MPs to Mr Johnson's spokesperson, he did not comment on the two men's words, but on whether he would return if asked , said he would not rule it out or not.

Mr Sunak was asked during filming if he understood what people meant when they talked about a broken Britain. He responded that he knew things had been difficult, but said people understood the impact of unique events like the Covid pandemic And Ukrainian War.

I suggested there was a choice, pointing to his honesty as Chancellor when he said we taxes had to be increased to pay for a new social protection and health plan.

“Isn’t the choice you have made now that you are considering eliminating public services?”

“When I said this was a social welfare plan, and you're right, if you're going to introduce something new like this, then you have to answer where it's going to be funded from,” he replied.

“So you can’t have a welfare plan without this money?”

Mr Sunak replied: “We are increasing the amount of money we spend, but we also need to focus on what we spend.” leave public services. I think it's fair to ask how can we get people to be able to keep more of their own money. »

I also presented to the Prime Minister the constant way in which his wealth is increased (including in a Savanta focus group commissioned by ITV News) as a sign that he is out of touch. Is his wealth a problem for voters?

“No. For the simple reason that when I was chancellor and I presented things like the furlough scheme, which protected about 10 million jobs, no one said that, right? I am the same person.

“And I think most people in our country are impartial. And you know what, if someone wants to attack that or make a political smear of it, I actually think that says more about him and his ambition for our country, or its lack of ambition”. , only about me and where I come from.”

I did, however, point out that he once said (during the first Conservative leadership race which he lost) that his party would have no chance of winning an election if Liz Truss continued with her economic plans. So he must have thought he had no chance of winning an election when he became Prime Minister?

Sunak argued he believed he could win, but said he did not return because he thought it would be easy, but out of a sense of duty.

What would he do if he lost? Spending a lot more time with his family, he said – something he admitted to missing.

