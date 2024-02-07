Donald Trump gets 'bought' while defending Bud Light: critics





Donald Trump called for a ceasefire in the culture war following the Bud Lights transgender fiasco, a move that prompted critics to claim it was being bought out by mega-brewer Anheuser-Busch .

The former president took to his social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday and said Anheuser-Busch was “not a woke company” and had already paid a “very big price” for the campaign Bud Light commercial featuring transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney. .

Trump added that it was time to end the outrage over the ads, which he called a “mistake of epic proportions.”

The former president noted that Anheuser-Busch “spends $700 million a year with our big farmers” and employs 65,000 Americans.

Trump urged his supporters to give Bud Light a “second chance” and avoid other companies that are “seeking to destroy America!” »

Trump's post on Truth Social came just weeks before a prominent Republican lobbyist for Anheuser-Busch hosted a fundraiser for the former president's re-election campaign, according to Politico.

Former President Donald Trump urged his supporters to end antagonism toward Bud Light and its parent company, Anheuser-Busch. REUTERS

Jeff Miller, the lobbyist known to be close to former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, announced on the social media platform X that he would host the fundraiser, which charges participants $10,000 per person.

Dozens of Republican lawmakers are expected, as is the former president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Don Jr. has defended Anheuser-Busch in the past. In a podcast last year, he noted that the company donated more to Republicans than Democrats.

Noah Rothman, a writer for National Review, criticized Trump for his support of Anheuser-Busch – accusing the 45th president of “buying back from the culture wars.”

Trump said on Truth Social that Anheuser-Busch was “not a woke company.” @Caitlyn_Jenner / X Trump supporters were angered by Bud Light's partnership with transgender social media influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Rothman noted that Trump and Anheuser-Busch both have a direct financial interest in a truce since the Bud Light boycott has eaten into the company's profits while the Republican National Committee “is having financial difficulties.”

“Trump and Anheuser-Busch need each other,” Rothman wrote.

“Their mutual admiration should ease tensions between Bud Light and customers that the brand communicated in clear terms it did not want.”

Rothman also criticized Trump for abandoning “effective, organic efforts by cultural conservatives to convince corporate America that social justice activism doesn't pay.”

“Not only does it make money, it benefits all good people,” Rothman wrote.

Caitlyn Jenner echoed Trump's sentiment, saying it was time to make peace with an “incredible American corporation.” @Caitlyn_Jenner /

Trump's call for peace with Anheuser-Busch was seconded by Caitlyn Jenner, who called Anheuser-Busch “an incredible American company.”

They made a huge mistake and paid a heavy price, the conservative reality star shared with X on Tuesday.

Anheuser-Busch will look to take another step toward regaining its dominant position among American beer drinkers during Super Bowl weekend, airing an ad on the most-watched television program of the year.

The perennial Super Bowl marketer is bringing back fan-favorite characters Clydesdales and a Labrador Retriever – a nod to the dogs that have starred in previous commercials on advertising's biggest night.

Anheuser-Busch will air a commercial during this Sunday's Super Bowl featuring the famous Clydesdale horses. P.A.

In the nostalgic Anheuser-Busch location, a snowstorm threatens to derail a Budweiser delivery to a small-town bar.

But a team of Clydesdales and a Labrador Retriever team up to help Budweiser make the delivery.

Bud Light also signed a deal to return as the official beer of the UFC next year.

Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light were the UFC's original beer sponsors more than 15 years ago, UFC CEO Dana White said, adding that he believes the UFC, Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light “are very aligned when it comes to our core values.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2024/02/07/business/donald-trump-getting-bought-out-as-he-defends-bud-light-critics/

