Politics
Prime Minister confidently presents vision for third term in Rajya Sabha
Confident of securing a massive majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday outlined his vision for his next five-year term, saying the Modi 3.0 government will put all its might into strengthening the foundations of the “Viksit Bharat”. ” or a developed nation.
“Sabka Saath is not a slogan; it is Modi's guarantee,” the Prime Minister said in his spirited 90-minute response to the discussion on the motion of thanks to the President's speech in the Rajya Sabha.
The government, he said, aims to make India a developed nation (Viksit Bharat) by 2047, when the country will have celebrated 100 years of independence. “Vikshit Bharat is not a play on words, but it is our commitment…,” Modi said while outlining an ambitious roadmap for the next five years.
The Prime Minister said medical treatment would become more accessible and cheaper. He promised to cover the entire country with a natural gas network, running water to poor households and eliminate all electricity bills through the use of solar energy.
Modi said India will see more startups, a million unicorns, record number of patents, top universities, greater participation in international sports, transformation of public transport and high-speed trains.
In Modi 3.0, the Prime Minister said, India will make extensive use of AI, nano-fertilizers, green technologies, natural agriculture and superfoods. He said India would make remarkable progress in the semiconductor, electronics and green hydrogen sectors. In the next five years, Modi said the world will witness the capabilities of Indian youth in all international sporting competitions.
The Prime Minister said the government would encourage the blending of green hydrogen and ethanol. He reaffirmed India's belief in becoming Atmanirbhar in edible oil production. India imports a large quantity of edible oil to meet its domestic needs. Dependence on imports is more than 50 percent.
Modi also spoke about promoting natural agriculture and millets as a superfood. The use of drones in agriculture will see a further increase, he said. Likewise, the use of cooperative nanourea is being promoted as a grassroots movement.
He also highlighted new records in fishing and livestock farming. Modi drew attention to the fact that the tourism sector will become a huge source of employment in the next five years. He highlighted the ability of many states in the country to drive their economies solely through tourism. “India will become a major tourist destination for the world,” he added.
The Prime Minister also highlighted the progress made in the area of Digital India and Fintech and said that the next five years present a positive future for India's digital economy.
“Digital services will contribute to India’s progress,” he added. “I am confident that our scientists will take us to new heights in space technology,” he said.
Talking about transforming the grassroots economy, Modi mentioned self-help groups and said three crore lakhpati didis would write a new script of women empowerment. “will relive its golden period,” he said, highlighting the government's commitment to Viksit Bharat.
