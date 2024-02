Judge Michael Luttig reacts to Trump's immunity ruling

IE 11 is not supported. For the best experience, visit our site on another browser.

How Trump confused the job of president with that of king10:55

Losing culture: Ronna McDaniel ousted by Trump as RNC chair04:59

Andrew Weissmann on the 14th Amendment: Trump only needs to win on one issue to keep him on the ballot09:43

Militant commander killed in US drone strike in Baghdad06:24

Now playing

Landmark, Landmark Decision: Judge Michael Luttig Reacts to Trump's Immunity Ruling07:42

FOLLOWING

Former President Trump became a Trump citizen: Ari Melber reacts to immunity appeal ruling 11:30

Trump slams immunity appeal ruling, calling it 'nation-destroying' 06:49

Claire McCaskill: The worst loser on the planet Donald Trump loses another case02:19

A Scathing Rebuke: Donald Trump Loses Presidential Immunity Appeal, May Face Prosecution 10:18

Donald Trump tested every standard of democracy: Supreme Court set to hear 14th Amendment case 11:28

Judge blasts Jan. 6 defendants for using conspiracy theories in their own criminal defense 06:39

Jack Smith hits back at Donald Trump's bias allegations in classified documents affair 11:06

Second. Lloyd Austin: “This is the start of our response”03:59

US forces strike 85 targets in Syria and Iraq05:24

US launches airstrikes on Iran-linked targets in Iraq, Syria in response to deaths of 3 soldiers10:36

Andrew Weissmann: This would be a very bad development for Donald Trump11:56

Not Great Elmo: America's Favorite Red Puppet Starts an Important Conversation 06:52

Uncool: Indiana State Representative Points Gun at Students Provocating Control 04:24

Shut your ears and give us your money: The Trump campaign tries to win back GOP megadonors07:28

A pivotal month: February will dictate Trump's political and legal future11:07

Judge Michael Luttig joins Ali Velshi to replace Nicolle Wallace on Deadline White House with reaction to the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals' ruling that Donald Trump is not immune from prosecution and what's next wait as the Supreme Court is expected to hear Donald Trump's ballot eligibility case related to the 14th Amendment ruling in Colorado.Feb. 6, 2024

Learn more

How Trump confused the job of president with that of king10:55

Losing culture: Ronna McDaniel ousted by Trump as RNC chair04:59

Andrew Weissmann on the 14th Amendment: Trump only needs to win on one issue to keep him on the ballot09:43

Militant commander killed in US drone strike in Baghdad06:24

Now playing

Landmark, Landmark Decision: Judge Michael Luttig Reacts to Trump's Immunity Ruling07:42

FOLLOWING

Former President Trump became a Trump citizen: Ari Melber reacts to immunity appeal ruling 11:30

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/deadline-white-house/watch/-historic-landmark-decision-judge-michael-luttig-reacts-to-trump-immunity-ruling-203736133636 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos