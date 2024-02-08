Donald Trump is shying away from Supreme Court arguments, says former ally





Former President Donald Trump is “chickening out” at the Supreme Court over his 2024 candidacy, according to his former national security adviser.

“Trump is chickening out by avoiding attending the Supreme Court debate this week,” former Trump official John Bolton wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.

“He knows he is vastly outnumbered by those who respect the rule of law,” Bolton said. “Anyone who assumes that the three Supreme Court justices appointed by Trump will rule blindly in his favor does not know what kind of justices he has chosen.”

The Supreme Court will hear arguments Thursday in the 14th Amendment case challenging Trump's eligibility for a second term. Citing Trump's role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the case — brought by a group of Colorado voters — argues that Trump should be disqualified by a constitutional clause, which prohibits an individual sworn to supporting the Constitution and then engaging in insurrection while holding federal or state office.

Last month, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled that Trump's actions related to the 2021 Capitol riot made him ineligible for president and ordered that Trump's name be removed from the state's Republican primary ballot. Trump's appeal of that decision is the case currently before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trump is not expected to attend Thursday's hearing, where conservative lawyer and advocate Johnathan Mitchell will present the former president's arguments to the justices. Newsweek reached out to the Trump campaign via email for comment.

Bolton said he did not believe Trump would appear because the former president “fears being outnumbered nine to one,” referring to the court's nine justices.

“It's not just a district judge somewhere, a New York state court judge, it's the Supreme Court. It's the third branch of government that sits in front of him,” Bolton told CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Tuesday. “Including three members he appointed.”

Former President Donald Trump on January 17, 2024 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Whether or not Trump can run for president again will be debated before the Supreme Court on Thursday. Former President Donald Trump on January 17, 2024 in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Whether or not Trump can run for president again will be debated before the Supreme Court on Thursday. Puce Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trump appointed Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanugh and Amy Coney Barrett during his first term. Even if Trump's appointees tilted the court and created a conservative supermajority, Bolton said those justices would not simply bend to Trump's will and that it is likely that Trump “will be disappointed in them” for their possible disagreement with him.

The Supreme Court is also expected to hear the issue of Trump's immunity request in the coming months. The former president tried to argue that he was immune from criminal prosecution for his actions after the 2020 presidential election. It is unclear whether Trump would later attend oral arguments for the immunity request.

