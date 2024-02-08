“Give us a hand” in the Ukraine peace process

As Switzerland prepares to host peace talks over Russia's war against Ukraine, it has formally invited China to join its efforts.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday as he wrapped up a two-day visit to the Chinese capital, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said he was interested in aid from Beijing because “China maintains “excellent relations with Russia”.

“I hope that China, which is very open to contributing, can 'give us a hand' towards peace,” Cassis said.

Last month, Switzerland agreed to host a peace summit at Ukraine's request to discuss the 10-point peace plan proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The date and location of the summit have not yet been identified. Ukraine highlighted the importance of China's participation when it recently invited Beijing, personally asking Chinese leader Xi Jinping to attend. Russia has rejected Zelensky's peace plan, which includes, among other measures, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops.

Asked how Beijing responded to the invitation, Cassis replied that since this is a very high-level conference, we cannot expect an immediate response.

And what kind of role Beijing might play, if any, is unclear.

Just three weeks before the war began almost two years ago, Chinese President Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of what they called a “no-holds-barred” partnership.





Since then, China has neither criticized Russian aggression nor joined international sanctions against Moscow. Instead, he repeatedly called on both sides to continue peace negotiations.

Last week, when China's new Defense Minister, Dong Jun, had a video call with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, he offered China's full support “on the Ukraine issue” despite pressure of the United States and Europe.

However, after the remark, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin stressed at a press briefing that “China's position has not changed.” Wang also expressed hope that “all parties will work to ease tensions and create favorable conditions for the political settlement of the crisis.”

China's interests

Some analysts say there are good reasons for China to participate in the negotiations.

In an interview with VOA's Ukrainian service, Robert Zoellick, former president of the World Bank and US deputy secretary of state, said there were both economic and geopolitical reasons why Russia's war against Ukraine was not in China's interest.

Zoellick said the war weakens food and energy prices, which are important to China's economy, and it also strengthens U.S. alliances, including NATO, which China does not view as beneficial.

Finally, China may have underestimated “the shock of this invasion” in a region where it wishes to build relations.





China's relationship with the West remains a “delicate dance,” said Peter Engelke, deputy director of the Scowcroft Initiative at the Washington research organization the Atlantic Council, in an interview with VOA.

Beijing continues “to push for geopolitical advantage vis-à-vis the United States, whether in Taiwan, the Middle East or Ukraine, while knowing that it must attract the favors of the United States and Europeans because it also has interests on the cooperative side, which are not limited to its need to trade, but including. »

Others disagree. Economic integration does not transform authoritarians into a constructive force, participants in the House Select Committee on the CCP argued during the January 30 hearings.

“Rather than turning their swords into plowshares as they integrate into the global economy, the CCP and Putin’s Russia have bought more swords,” said Raja Krishnamoorthy, a Democratic Party leader. Illinois. Chairman Mike Gallagher, a Republican from Wisconsin, warned at the same hearings that China was becoming the leader of an authoritarian alliance.

“What was once a handful of rogue authoritarians causing trouble now looks a lot like an axis led by the Chinese Communist Party. Xi, Putin, Ayatollah Khamenei, Kim Jong Un and Hamas,” Gallagher said in an opening statement.

Private conversation

Even if China decides to play a role in restoring peace to Ukraine, observers say Beijing should not be expected to publicly condemn the war.

Charles Kupchan, a senior fellow at the U.S. research group Council on Foreign Relations, said in an interview with VOA Mandarin that the most likely scenario would be for Xi and Putin to have a private conversation and for Beijing to tell Putin that “we has had enough.” it is time to “end this situation and put an end to the destruction and massacres caused by the war in Ukraine throughout the world.”

In an interview with VOA's Ukrainian service, Zoellick said there could be a situation in which Xi quietly tells Putin that it is time to end the war.

An example of China's influence over Moscow is the stance taken by Beijing in response to Russian threats to use nuclear weapons at the start of its full-scale war against Ukraine.

At the time, China suggested that nuclear weapons were a no-no. “It’s a good thing,” Zoellick said.

VOA's Mandarin Service also contributed to this report.