Media: Putin will not visit Turkey on February 12





Vladimir Putin will not visit Trkiye on February 12, Russian state media reported citing sources in Ankara. A trip to Trkiye would have marked Putin's first visit to a NATO member state since launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. But the arrest warrant issued against him in March 2023 by the International Criminal Court in The Hague further limited his possibilities to travel abroad. Putin now only visits countries not party to the ICC Founding Statute, and Trkiye remains one of the few countries he can still access. “Behind the scenes, sources in Ankara say Putin's planned visit to Trkiye has been postponed, potentially to late April or early May” reported the Telegram channel RIA Kremlinpool, run by journalists from the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti. Previously, Moscow and Ankara confirmed that Putin would visit Trkiye. Turkish sources unofficially gave the date as February 12. The Kremlin, however, did not specify a date. Last year, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Russia and met with Putin in Sochi. The topic of their talk was the so-called grain deal regarding the export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea. Russia unilaterally withdrew from the deal and Erdogan failed to convince Putin to renew it. Learn more: You might want to close this page. Or you can join our community and help us produce more materials like this.

We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. That's why our small, profitable team depends on the support of readers like you to provide timely news, quality analysis and on-the-ground reporting on Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little goes a long way: for as little as a cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, in addition to becoming a co-creator and voting for the topics we should address next. . support.

Become a patron! We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. That's why our small, profitable team depends on the support of readers like you to provide timely news, quality analysis and on-the-ground reporting on Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little goes a long way: for as little as a cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, in addition to becoming a co-creator and voting for the topics we should address next. . Become a patron or see other ways to

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://euromaidanpress.com/2024/02/07/media-putin-will-not-visit-turkey-on-feb-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos