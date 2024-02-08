Why CEOs are not supportive of Donald Trump in 2024





The narrative that the business world is hedging its bets and CEOs are softening on Donald Trump is intensifying and quickly becoming an echo chamber of unsupported, fact-free statements.

Some commentators have over-extrapolated JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimons' joke at Davos that Trump was right on some issues. Such innocuous remarks could even be shared by President Biden regarding the challenges of the Middle East and the Mexican border. These comments do not indicate that the business community widely expects Trump to beat Biden or that it is already working to get closer to Trump again. Some have suggested that Dimon has changed course and is speaking for all CEOs. Neither part of this presumption is accurate.

In reality, Dimon avoids such public posturing, preferring to guide win-win solutions behind the scenes. He never supported Trump, nor publicly condemned him, even after the collapse of Trump's business advisory boards in August 2017, triggered by the departures of Mercks's Kenneth C. Frazier, Disney's Bob Iger and Paul Unilever's Polman, among others horrified by Trump's gender. words to white nationalists at a rally in Charlottesville. Dozens of CEOs withdrew from White House initiatives at that time, but Dimon never spoke or acted. Even when people inferred five years ago that he was criticizing Trump, Dimon immediately apologized for anyone drawing that conclusion.

Intuitions that CEOs are excited about Trump's return are not based on any direct endorsement from CEOs. I have worked closely with the nation's top 1,000 CEOs for over 40 years. Support for Trump has fallen to virtually zero among major CEOs and they now want nothing to do with him. At the same time, there is no incentive for them to condemn him in the absence of current abuse of power, but they have not hesitated to do so before and, I am sure, will not hesitate to speak out again if he acted again. .

I have known Trump personally for 20 years and was among the first to criticize him in the media over his popular television show The Apprentice and among the first in print to take his presidential candidacy seriously in 2015. He is not friends with many big names. business leaders, and few considered him a true peer since he had never led a major global public company. What's more, they found his conduct so abhorrent that when I brought him to a big CEO program at New York's Waldorf Astoria in 2006, many of the biggest names on the guest list walked out in protest.

As the timeless adage goes, you only have to follow the money to see how unenthusiastic CEOs are about Trump. Most CEOs are still Republican, between 60 and 70 percent every decade since the 1980s and before; and it's hardly surprising that Fortune 100 CEOs have traditionally favored Republicans in their political donations, particularly in presidential elections. To summarize: 42 of the Fortune 100 CEOs contributed to George W. Bush in 2004, 29 to John McCain in 2008, and 28 to Mitt Romney in 2012. But not a single Fortune 100 CEO contributed to Trump until here. 2024 election cycle, just as no CEO donated a single cent to Trump in 2016. In 2020, only two Fortune 100 CEOs donated to Trump, a remarkably low result for an incumbent US president.

Courtesy of Jeffrey Sonnenfeld

The money trail, or lack thereof, speaks to the frayed ties between Trump and the business world. The personal ties that remained between Trump and the business community despite the chaos of his first term were firmly severed in the days following the 2020 election, when CEOs collectively spoke out in strong opposition to Trump's election denialism.

As soon as Trump denounced election fraud from the White House lectern two days after the vote, my phone began buzzing with messages from top CEOs who couldn't believe what they were witnessing. With formal organizations like the Business Roundtable unable to act quickly enough, I was asked to host a meeting of 100 top CEOs via Zoom at 7 a.m. the next morning, which catalyzed the releasing a high-profile statement from these CEOs just hours later. , reaffirming Biden's victory and the importance of a peaceful transfer of power.

The same exercise was repeated in the days following the January 6 insurrection and storming of the Capitol, with CEOs pledging a moratorium on campaign donations to opponents of congressional elections, a moratorium they have largely complied, with the most prominent election opponents now completely dependent. on individual contributions and not those of companies.

The glaring lack of CEO enthusiasm for Trump is also because the business world has already learned the lesson of 2017, when the initial goodwill of CEOs rushing to join Trump's new advisory boards and align with the new administration after its election quickly ran out of steam amid the awakenings. of the dangers of being too close to Trump. This was driven by significant political disputes over trade, tariffs, and immigration, as well as issues of moral leadership ranging from Charlottesville to racial justice.

Representatives of the nation's leading aerospace companies, automakers, pharmaceutical companies and others have complained to me throughout Trump's tenure about his dysfunctional antics trying to pit rival companies against each other in WWE-style slaps; General Motors vs. Ford, Lockheed Martin vs. Boeing, Pfizer vs. Merck, etc.

CEOs are not political partisans and must build constructive relationships with leaders of all parties. I suspect none of them will support Trump in the abstract, nor anticipate the electorate and condemn him. However, out of patriotism, moral values, and enlightened self-interest, they will likely act when they see autocratic abuses of power and attacks on the national character, if Trump creates another catastrophic moment that tears at the fabric of American society.

