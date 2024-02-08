Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Congress has become outdated and has always been against reservations: PM Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the opposition party had become outdated and had always opposed any form of reservation. Responding to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Rajya Sabha, Modi said the Congress party had “outsourced” its work and expressed sympathy for its downfall. “Congress's thinking has become outdated and it has outsourced its work. We are not happy about such a downfall of the party and express our sympathy,” he said. Citing a letter written by Jawaharlal Nehru to chief ministers, Modi said it clearly indicates that the first prime minister was against reservation of any kind, especially in matters of employment, as it was detrimental to the functioning of the government. Modi said President Droupadi Murmu, in her speech in Parliament, spoke about solving the problems of the four largest sections of society: the poor, farmers, youth and women. “Congress strangled democracy for power and toppled democratically elected governments. Congress opposed Dalits, backwards, tribals and without Babasaheb Ambedkar, they would not have received any reservation,” he said. he declares. Modi also accused the Congress of creating narratives aimed at dividing the country and alleged that it was now trying to make such statements that sought to create a North-South divide. The party that ceded large portions of the country's territory to an enemy nation is now giving us sermons on homeland security, he said, attacking Congress. “The Congress has no guarantees about its own leadership and policies, but it is questioning Modi’s guarantees,” he said. The prime minister said the Congress was aware of the problems facing the country but had done nothing to resolve them. “We have come out of a difficult period and got the country out of its problems,” the Prime Minister said. Modi said the Congress took inspiration from the British and that was the reason why it continued to use symbols of slavery for decades. “The Congress gave such narratives that those who followed Indian traditions were looked down upon,” he said. Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

