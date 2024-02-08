What's next in the federal election case against Trump?





Tuesday's ruling by a three-judge panel of the federal appeals court in Washington rejecting former President Donald J. Trump's requests for immunity from charges of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election was a defeat significant for Mr. Trump. And it's a victory for Jack Smith, the special prosecutor, who worked to move the case forward at a pace that would allow him to go to trial well before Election Day.

But what happens next will have a substantial impact on the pressing question of when Mr. Trump will appear before a jury in this case. And that response could, in turn, go a long way toward determining the timing of the other three criminal charges against him.

Here's a look at how things could play out.

Which court will Trump appeal to now?

Although a spokesperson for Mr. Trump's campaign confirmed that he intends to challenge the appeals court committees' decision, it remains unclear whether he will ask the Supreme Court to hear the case directly or whether it will take an intermediate step and first ask the full court of appeal to consider it. .

Normally, seeking review by the full appeals court would be a step that would take additional time and help delay the start of a trial, a strategy Mr. Trump has pursued from the outset of the election interference case .

But in its ruling, the court's three-judge panel included a provision that seemed intended to speed things up and encourage Mr. Trump to challenge his immunity directly in the Supreme Court.

The panel said Mr. Trump had until Monday to ask the Supreme Court to become involved in the case and stay all underlying proceedings. The case was initially stayed by the trial judge in December.

While this path would deprive the former president of additional days that could have been spent seeking review from the full appeals court, it would have the opposite benefit of likely keeping the underlying case frozen while the justices worked. It forces five of the nine court judges to issue a suspension.

The panel said that if Mr. Trump went ahead and asked the full appeals court to hear the issue first, the case would be returned on Monday to trial judge Tanya S. Chutkan, who could quickly lift the pause. And that would mean all currently suspended hearings and filing deadlines would resume.

Why is the break in the underlying case important?

Whether or not the underlying case remains frozen will have a direct effect on when it goes to trial. Just last week, Judge Chutkan, who is overseeing the case in the U.S. District Court in Washington, vacated her original trial date of March 4, bowing to the reality that time had expired for start the procedure by then.

In recent court papers, Judge Chutkan said that, in the interest of fairness, she did not want Mr. Trump and his lawyers to be penalized by the pause in the case. She suggested that for every day of trial preparation lost to the freeze, she would push back the trial an equal number of days.

What will happen if Trump appeals to the Supreme Court?

The first decision the justices will face is whether or not they will hear the case. If they refused to hear it and simply allowed the appeal court's decision to stand, the case could go back to Judge Chutkan in a few weeks.

At this point, the case would have been on hold for about two months. And if Judge Chutkan maintains her suggestion to ensure that Mr. Trump's lawyers do not lose time preparing for trial because of the freeze, that could in theory mean a new trial date in early May.

However, if the Supreme Court decides to hear the immunity question, the next important question will be how quickly it will schedule the arguments and issue its decision. Without an accelerated timetable, their decision may not be made before the end of the term, at the end of June or early July.

If they expedite the appeal and issue a ruling against Mr. Trump this spring, it could be possible to hold a trial this summer, before the November general election. But that would entail some complications, such as the proceedings taking place near or during the Republican Party's nominating convention in Milwaukee, which Mr. Trump is sure to attend.

It would also mean that because of his courtroom obligations, Mr. Trump may not be able to stick to a normal campaign schedule.

But if the justices take their time deciding the appeal, it will be difficult for the trial to begin before the fall, in the final stretch of the campaign, increasing the likelihood that it will have to be postponed until after the election. If that were to happen and Mr. Trump won, he would be able to ask his Justice Department to dismiss the case or even seek a pardon.

The chances of the court ruling in favor of Mr. Trump on the immunity issue appear extremely slim. But if this were to happen, the case would be dismissed and no trial would take place.

