China's climate commitment is historic in scale, but faltering

Activists fighting to reverse the rise in new coal-fired power plants around the world have another battle on their hands: One of the world's most ambitious anti-coal pledges appears fragile. In 2021, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that the country's mammoth $70 billion-a-year investment program, known as the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI ), would throw its weight behind green energy and ban investments in coal projects abroad. The BRI is by far the boldest foreign investment commitment by a single country. In terms of scale, it dwarfs US President Joe Biden's Global Infrastructure Investment Partnership, a counter-move to the BRI that aims to commit $200 billion over the next five years. And although the American version lacks details apart from one handle Among the flagship proposals, Chinese policymakers can boast of a several-year track record of green investments. Yet like many sweeping declarations of good climate intentions, Xi Jinping's pledge was perhaps too good to be true. Already, loopholes and gray areas have allowed several major coal projects to move forward with Chinese support. As nations around the world scramble to bolster their energy security by any means necessary in the wake of an energy crisis following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, more coal projects could be on the horizon on the horizon, raising the prospect of ever-greater emissions from the dirtiest fossil fuel. Fueled by little guidance from Beijing, China's overseas coal pipeline has become a major risk. This is worrying in terms of what will happen in the future, said Nandikesh Sivalingam, director of the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

For developing countries seeking to finance major infrastructure, the BRI, financed by a network of Chinese banks and institutions that lend in 148 countries, is virtually the only possible solution. In the decade since the initiative launched in 2013, more than $1 trillion in financing and investment has flowed primarily to countries in the Global South, according to data from the Green Finance and Development Center of Shanghai Fudan University. When Xi promised the United Nations General Assembly in 2021 that China would not build any new overseas coal-fired power projects as part of the large-scale initiative, it was cheered by pro-government activists. climate. Additionally, Xi added that China would increase its spending on green fuels, paving the way for what was supposed to be a big new green BRI. In 2022, China has gone further, rising the country's green investments by half. Then, late last year, China announcement $100 billion in additional funding and a new pipeline of green projects that will help identify potential opportunities. Yet behind the headlines, the picture is less clear. Key among the major problems: China's coal ban only applied to new projects. CREA data, released in October last year, shows that of the 103 coal-fired power plants in twenty-eight countries at various stages of planning and authorization at the time of commitment, only thirty-six have been purely and simply canceled. In eleven cases, the report notes, plants that had been abandoned or canceled were quietly restarted, although at least one of these projects, the Tuzla 7 plant in Bosnia and Herzegovina, appears to have been discarded Again. Dealing a blow to the dreams of green energy activists, many of the projects falling through the cracks are huge. Consider Pakistan's Gwandar coal-fired power plant, located in a port city in southwest Pakistan and part of a crucial economic corridor that Beijing has sought to develop for nearly a decade. The plant was first approved in 2016, then delayed, then officially abandoned when Pakistan's Ministry of Energy announced that the plant would be replaced by an ambitious solar project. The solar project was, at the time, in line with Pakistan's 2020 commitment not to build more new coal-fired power plants, a commitment that was quickly reversed in 2023 when the country, facing an energy crisis, said it would quadruple its coal-fired power generation. ability. The Gwandars plant, a sprawling three-hundred-megawatt project, is only part of that effort.

Another major gap highlighted by activists is the lack of clarity over whether China's commitments also apply to captive plants or plants attached to industrial facilities that are only used to power those same facilities. These captive plants have exploded in popularity in Indonesia, often with support from China. Coal generation capacity additions have outpaced those of renewables as Indonesia stumbles in its efforts to contain its emissions, according to a report by CREA and the Global Energy Monitor. Of the eleven dormant Chinese-backed projects identified by CREA that have been renewed, five of them are Indonesian captive factories. At the same time, CREA's October report noted that two entirely new captive projects (which had not been disclosed before Xi's announcement to the UN) had emerged. Both projects are taking place in Indonesia and represent combined lifetime emissions of more than two hundred million tonnes of carbon dioxide. ACI's Sivalingam added that part of the problem is a lack of clarity from the Chinese government on which plants will be canceled under the terms of the 2021 commitment and which will be operated. Ambiguity around captives is a difficult problem, he said. There are many opportunities to increase transparency around captive deployment and, of course, make it green in the long term.