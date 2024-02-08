Trump's motion for mistrial in E. Jean Carroll case denied





A federal judge on Wednesday denied Donald Trump's request for a mistrial in the E. Jean Carroll case after a jury last month found the former president owed him more than $83 million.

Trump's lawyers had argued in their motion for a mistrial that Carroll deleted threatening messages, including death threats, which they said was cause for a mistrial.

In a 30-page ruling Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan said that although Carroll admitted to deleting some of the alleged death threats, the details of those deletions remained unclear. It ruled that Trump's team failed to demonstrate that any of the missing messages would have aided its defense, which would have been necessary to demonstrate that its deletions were prejudicial.

Lawyers for Trump and Carroll did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

Kaplan said Trump's lawyers knew as early as January 2023 that Carroll had deleted certain emails, and she repeated that testimony during her first trial last year. The judge emphasized that Trump's team never followed up on these admissions by bringing them to the court's attention or seeking to recover these messages.

“Mr. Trump has provided no evidence that he ever attempted to recover any of these messages through discovery or otherwise,” Kaplan said. “In fact, he does not even claim that the messages in question were permanently lost and are now irrecoverable. This failure alone was sufficient basis for refusing the alternative solution he requested.”

Even if those numbers are accurate, they are nowhere near enough to warrant relief, Kaplan said in the ruling.

Kaplan also noted that during the trial, the jury heard testimony about “the destruction of certain electronic communications,” noting that both sides argued over what they believed to be the significance of Carroll's actions.

“The Court gave proper instructions on the subject. And the jury has rendered its verdict,” Kaplan said. “A mistrial at this stage would be a pointless exercise.”

Kaplan's decision comes after he denied previous motions for a mistrial during the trial.

Last month, a New York jury returned a verdict awarding Carroll $83.3 million in damages. Carroll had argued that Trump defamed her. Last year, a jury found the former president responsible for Carroll's sexual abuse in the 1990s.

