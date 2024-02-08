I still speak to Johnson on occasion, says Sunak

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

Rishi Sunak said he still speaks to Boris Johnson on occasion despite the fallout following his resignation as chancellor during his predecessor's tenure, but one.

The Prime Minister said he was proud of the work we did together before becoming one of the first in a series of ministerial departures which resulted in the fall of former Conservative leaders.

Mr Sunak also did not rule out the possibility of reinstating the former prime minister as he did with David Cameron, saying only that he would never speak about such personnel matters.

Asked in an interview with ITV if he missed Mr Johnson, he replied: “I'm proud of the work we've done together. And we worked well together for a long time. Ultimately, you know, there are well-documented differences.

On whether he would consider offering a Cabinet post to the ex-MP, who quit the Commons last year after a parliamentary committee found he lied to the House about partygate , Mr Sunak said: Well, I never talk about these personnel matters, but look, I, you know, I speak to him on one occasion.

The last time the two spoke was late last year, he suggested.

However, Mr Sunak insisted he has a whole new team in which people are held to account.

I make sure everyone is honest about what's going on. It's very transparent, he said.

We have had some debates on illegal immigration, but in reality the debates within our party are tiny compared to the gulf on this issue between us and Keir Starmer. Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister

The Prime Minister was chancellor in Mr Johnson's government for two years before resigning along with Sajid Javid, then health secretary, in July 2022, triggering a mass exodus of MPs from government and party roles.

A rivalry between Mr Sunak and his former boss then emerged as he embarked on a campaign for Mr Johnson's job, with the two vying to regain control of the Conservative Party after Liz Truss's short-lived tenure in as Prime Minister.

Elsewhere, the Prime Minister insisted plots against him were minimal following reports that Tory MPs were seeking to replace him as leader of the country.

I don't think the country is voting for divided parties, he said.

And you know, actually, I think the vast majority of our party is united. And you, you know, obviously we've had debates about illegal immigration recently, but in reality the debates within our party are tiny compared to the gulf on this issue between us and Keir Starmer.

The Prime Minister also insisted his wealth was not an issue for voters and accused those attacking him of lacking ambition for our country.

Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, have an estimated combined wealth of around 529 million, according to the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.

Polls suggest the prime minister faces an uphill battle ahead of a general election due later this year, with Labor currently enjoying a sustained lead.

I think most people in our country are fair-minded, Mr Sunak said.

And you know what, if someone wants to attack that or make a political smear of it, I actually think that says more about him and his ambition for our country, or his lack of ambition, than it does about me and where I come from.