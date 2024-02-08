Pelosi on Mayorkas impeachment attempt: Everything they do is about DonaldTrump





Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) targeted House Republicans on Wednesday for their attempt to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“Understand this: Everything they do is about Donald Trump. He’s the puppeteer,” she said in an interview with MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell, discussing the failed GOP impeachment effort on Tuesday. “Unfortunately, as I've always said, it highlights the strings, and it looks terrible. Everything revolves around him.

“So what they're trying to do – Mayorkas, who is a distinguished public servant, who followed the law and the policy, executed the law – is they're trying to devalue the product of what a impeachment,” Pelosi added. .

Three Republicans sided with Democrats Tuesday night by a vote of 214 to 216, reducing Republicans' chances of impeaching Mayorkas. It's a critical loss for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and the Republican Party, which has been promising to remove the secretary for months.

Republican Reps. Ken Buck (Colo.), Tom McClintock (Calif.) and Mike Gallagher (Wis.) all voted against the effort Tuesday. A fourth Republican, Rep. Blake Moore (Utah), voted “no” just before the conference closed, allowing the conference to return to the bill at another date.

Johnson acknowledged Wednesday that the failure of the impeachment vote was a “setback” but said he would pass the articles of impeachment “in the next round.”

Pelosi argued that lawmakers should not introduce a bill without knowing where the votes took place.

“I always tell my colleagues, now Republicans at the helm: don’t introduce the bill unless you know you have the votes,” she said. “And to know that we had the votes, you had to have them in your pocket.”

