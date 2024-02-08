Politics
Xi's market turmoil surprised insiders and showed alarm over rout
(Bloomberg) — Employees at China's top securities regulator had been working around the clock for weeks to find ways to prop up the nation's plummeting stock market when the bombshell dropped.
On Wednesday evening, the official Xinhua news agency reported that their boss Yi Huiman had been ousted, becoming the Communist Party's biggest casualty in a $5 trillion sell-off that is undermining confidence in a fragile economy.
The announcement sent shockwaves through the industry and at the China Securities Regulatory Commission, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified discussing private information. Before the Xinhua news, there had been no internal announcement from the Communist Party's organization department, which typically shares key personnel changes internally before they are made public, the sources said .
Yi's departure, a surprise even to senior CSRC officials, underscores the growing sense of concern within President Xi Jinping's government over the speed and scale of the market collapse now entering his fourth year. Wu Qing, a close ally of Premier Li Qiang, takes over as chairman of the regulator.
The CSRC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chinese observers say the move could signal additional measures to revive the world's second-largest stock market. An earlier wave of support ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, when stock markets are closed for six days starting Friday, failed to restore investor confidence.
In my opinion, if a boss can't do the job, maybe we should give someone else a chance, said Jiang Liangqing, general manager of Zhuhai Greenbamboo Private Fund Management. At the very least, a new broom is cleaning house and he could be bolder in taking action rather than just words.
Expectations for deeper efforts to end the rout have been building for days, after Bloomberg News reported that regulators led by the CSRC planned to brief President Xi on the markets as early as Tuesday. There has been no public disclosure yet as to whether Xi had this briefing. It was unclear what role, if any, Yi played in this planned briefing.
China's latest measures, including limiting short selling and buying by state-owned entities, had some effect this week as the main stock gauge jumped three straight sessions to curb the year's declines. The Chinese national team bought about 70 billion yuan ($9.7 billion) of shares over the past month, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. estimated in a report Monday. At least 200 billion yuan is needed to stabilize the market, according to the American bank.
Government purchases could help break the downward spiral, but we believe reforms, policy consistency and plans to address structural macroeconomic challenges are needed to rerate Chinese stocks, Goldman analysts wrote.
Read more: Everything China is doing to save its ailing stock market
If history is to be believed, more gains could be on the way. The last two dismissals of the heads of the CSRC heralded a prolonged recovery of actions. The benchmark CSI 300 index rose more than 40% in nearly two years after Liu Shiyu replaced Xiao Gang in 2016. The index jumped more than 80% in two years after Liu's ouster in Yi profit in 2019.
However, major interventions in the Chinese market have rarely gone smoothly. And the country's economy faces greater challenges than in previous market crises: the housing crisis shows no signs of ending, geopolitical tensions with the United States continue to simmer, and foreign investors are wary of a government that suppressed private enterprise.
Additionally, the CSRC is limited by what it can do to turn markets around, notes Michael Hirson, an analyst at 22V Research. He cannot demand national team intervention or launch some sort of stabilization fund, and cannot do much on his own to spur economic growth.
Changing the CSRC presidency alone doesn't fundamentally change anything, said Yan Wang, chief China strategist at Alpine Macro in Montreal. Stock market performance reflects weak growth and low confidence. If Beijing does not address these issues, the stock market will likely continue to struggle.
The heavy task now falls to Wu, 58, who was tipped last year to take the helm of the CSRC before being promoted to deputy party secretary for Shanghai. Before that, he worked closely with President Li's first deputy, Xi, who previously served as party secretary in the nation's financial capital.
Read more: Broker Butcher set to become China's leading securities regulator
Wu is well connected in China's corridors of power. He previously headed the Shanghai Stock Exchange for nearly two years and held various positions at the CSRC, earning him the nickname Broker Butcher after shutting down 31 companies for regulatory violations. He then oversaw the funds sector until 2010.
Wu also worked at the National Planning Committee, which later transformed into the National Development and Reform Commission. Wu, who holds a doctorate in economics from Renmin University of China, is known as a quiet technocrat who has no tolerance for wrongdoing, said a person who knows him. Wu sometimes jokes that he is more suited to becoming a surgeon, the person said.
Wu's experience in financial regulation suggests he could do a better job cracking down on malicious short-selling and illicit market behavior, said Sun Jianbo, chairman of China Vision Capital. While this will ease investor nerves in the short term by fostering a more favorable environment, it will require more policy effort.
–With help from April Ma, John Cheng and Jacob Gu.
