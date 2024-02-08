Three dead in suspected extremist attack on Turkiye courthouse





ISTANBUL (AP) — Two people attacked Turkey's largest courthouse before being shot dead Tuesday in an exchange of fire that also left one person dead and five injured. Authorities said the attackers were part of an extremist organization that had remained largely inactive in recent years. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said the man and woman attacked a security checkpoint at the Caglayan courthouse in Istanbul and then were killed in an exchange of fire. Authorities said another woman was also killed in the shooting and three police officers and two civilians were injured. Yerlikaya later said the attackers were suspected members of the Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP/C), a far-left group considered an extremist organization by Turkey, the United States and the Union. European. Caglayan Courthouse, also known as Istanbul Courthouse, is a huge, heavily guarded court complex located in Kagithane District. It was the largest courthouse in Europe when it opened in 2011. Images published by Turkey's official Anadolu news agency showed the attackers appearing to shoot at police before being shot dead in the building's forecourt, while bystanders ran for cover. The private news agency DHA reported that the attacker's older sister appeared as a defendant at the courthouse half an hour after the attack. She was accused of belonging to an extremist organization and possession of dangerous materials. The Minister of Justice said that the Istanbul General Prosecutor's Office had opened an investigation. Tunc told reporters that the attackers had already served prison sentences for terrorism-related offenses. A witness to the attack, Emre Ozyurt, said his blood froze as bystanders ran away in fear. The attack took place on the day Turkey commemorated the anniversary of an earthquake in the south that killed more than 53,000 people. Turkey will continue to fight extremist organizations and those who support them, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a commemoration ceremony in the town of Kahramanmaras. In March 2015, the DHKP/C group took a prosecutor hostage in the same courthouse, demanding details of the police killing of a teenager during anti-government protests the previous year. Two gunmen died when police stormed the building, and the prosecutor later died from his injuries.

