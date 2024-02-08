No good options for Supreme Court in Trump caseExBulletin





Aziz Huq, a law professor at the University of Chicago, says the Supreme Court doesn't have good options in the case over Donald Trump's participation in the Colorado election.

SACHA PFEIFFER, HOST:

The Supreme Court will hear arguments tomorrow in a case that will decide whether Donald Trump should be barred from the Republican primary ballot in Colorado. There are at least two issues to consider, the first is legal. Do his actions surrounding the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol prevent him from carrying out his duties under the 14th Amendment? The second question is practical. What would happen if Trump was excluded from the vote? How might his tens of millions of supporters react? Here's Trump at a rally last month.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

DONALD TRUMP: And I just hope we get fair treatment, because if we don't, our country is in big trouble. Does everyone understand what I'm saying? I think so.

(APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Because they'll approach this completely differently. They will approach this in a very different way.

PFEIFFER: Aziz Huq, a law professor at the University of Chicago, has been thinking about this second practical question. To welcome.

AZIZ HUQ: Thank you for inviting me, Sacha.

PFEIFFER: Could you explain the arguments for and against removing Trump from the ballot?

HUQ: After the Civil War, Congress proposed and the states ratified an amendment to the Constitution providing that anyone who engaged in, or gave assistance, aid, or comfort to, insurrection or rebellion would be disqualified from hold federal office if he had previously sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution. Today's argument is that Section 3, by its terms, covers various actions committed by former President Trump, including on January 6th.

President Trump argues that the terms of Article 3 do not apply to his actions because he is not the right type of official and because what happened on January 6 did not been considered an insurrection, at least as far as its actions were concerned. He further argues that if Section 3 is to be enforced, it must be done through a mechanism created by Congress rather than through the independent actions and decisions of various state authorities.

PFEIFFER: So he opposes it on several fronts. Whatever the court ultimately decides, would that ruling necessarily apply to all states, whether Trump is absent or on the ballot?

HUQ: I think the best way to think about it is that the Supreme Court often rules on a specific factual dispute involving parties on one side or the other. Technically, the decision only binds these parties. I suspect that even though the decision in the Colorado case is technically binding only on the Colorado Secretary of State, it will nonetheless be seen as a powerful signal of what the law is to other state and federal officials .

PFEIFFER: You wrote in Politico that a victory for the plaintiffs, meaning Trump would be excluded from the ballot, would be – and we mentioned this earlier -, quote, “the beginning of a bloody erosion of democratic norms “. Why do you say that?

HUQ: I think it's easy to think, if we oppose former President Trump's participation in the 2024 elections, that a Supreme Court ruling will end the dispute, the public debate on Trump's candidacy in 2024. Even if the Court rules, that's certainly not going to be the end of the matter. In recent years, we have seen an increase in the willingness expressed by the population to commit acts of political violence. We have seen, particularly in recent months, a debate over whether state officials are obligated to follow the directions of the Supreme Court. And as we've seen in 2020 and 2021, questions often arise about how presidential Electoral College electors can or should behave.

PFEIFFER: You seem to be saying that some, mainly conservatives or Republicans, might resist. They could defy the order, especially at the state level.

HUQ: I think it would be very surprising if the court ruled that Trump was excluded from the ballot. I think it would be even more surprising if such a move did not arouse open and active opposition from the general public who sympathize with former President Trump, state officials, and those involved in the count and certification of general elections. in November 2024.

PFEIFFER: By the way, did I just hear you say that it's unlikely that the Supreme Court will rule to exclude Trump from the ballot?

HUQ: I think it's unlikely that the Supreme Court will rule that President Trump is disqualified, even for the election in Colorado.

PFEIFFER: There's a conservative legal thinker named David French who writes a column for the New York Times, and he argues that the consequences of not disqualifying Trump would be even worse. He says if Trump runs and loses, we could see a repeat of the January 6 attack. And if he wins, he could use the government to go after his political enemies. What do you say about this argument?

HUQ: I think it's absolutely accurate to say, as David French said, that whatever path the country takes by, say, mid-2025, it is characterized by risk very high level of political violence. Part of that risk is the violence that could result from supporters of the former president expressing anger at an outcome they don't like, whether it's a court ruling or a an electoral result. Some of this political violence could be due to the abuse of official power by people who do not believe that publicly expressing democratic preferences is acceptable when those preferences do not align with their views.

We are in a world in which there is a greater appetite for political violence, both among individuals in the general public and among people who work for the state in various capacities and where they have the right to use force. And under these conditions, it is really difficult to imagine how we will get through the next few years without some form of serious political violence. SO…

PFEIFFER: Anyway, no. Do you think that whether he is on the ballot or not, there is a risk of political violence?

HUQ: I think that the conditions that create, that bring political violence to the surface, are going to exist regardless of the particular sequence of events that leads to the 2024 election. I really struggle to understand how a pathway in which political violence does not constitute a substantial risk.

PFEIFFER: That's Aziz Huq, professor of law at the University of Chicago. Thank you for your time.

HUQ: Thank you.

(SOUNDBITE OF ELMIENE AND BADBADNOTGOOD SONG, “MARKING MY TIME”)

Copyright © 2024 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for more information.

NPR transcripts are created on urgent deadlines by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR's programming is the audio recording.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2024/02/07/1229856661/no-good-options-for-supreme-court-in-trump-ballot-case The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos