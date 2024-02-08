Keeping Congress in the crosshairs, Modi fulfills the promise of Modi 3.0 | News explained

Weaving a confident narrative of hope for Modi 3.0 a third term in power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday vowed to put India decisively on the path of development, while focusing his attack on Congress for its lack of commitment to disadvantaged groups and democracy; on his outdated colonial mentality and his alleged failure of governance while in power for decades.

Modi also criticized the Indian bloc, saying a prediction had come from West Bengal, referring to Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's recent remark that the Congress would not win 40 seats in the Lok elections Sabha. He said he would pray for it to reach 40.

The speech in Rajya Sabha, his last in Parliament before the Lok Sabha elections, was on a motion of thanks to the President's speech, but was delivered with the upcoming elections in mind.

I am convinced that this party (the Congress) is outdated in its thinking. So they outsourced their work. A party that was so big and ruling the country has fallen to such a point. We are not happy. We sympathize with them.

Congress denied any reservation to OBCs, did not give quota to economically weaker sections, never gave Bharat Ratna to Babasaheb Ambedkar but only to their family. Those who have no guarantee for neta (leader) and neeti (politics) question Modis guarantee. Why were people so angry with them? Not because we told people. They have reaped the fruits of their karma.





Since the Congress has made the demand for a caste census a main item in the poll, Modi has attacked the party as historically anti-Dalit, anti-Adivasi and anti-tribal.

The Congress is anti-Dalit and anti-Adivasi. Had Babasaheb not been there, I wonder if the SC/ST would have gotten reservation. I have proof of their thinking, he said, attacking Jawaharlal Nehru on reservation. I remember the respected Nehruji quite well. Once Nehru wrote a letter to the chief ministers. He had written that he did not like any reservations, particularly in matters of employment. He wrote that he was against any such measure that would promote inefficiency and move the country toward second-rate work. Nehruji used to say that if SCs, STs and OBCs were given employment quotas, the efficiency of government work would decrease. If recruitment had been carried out since then, these people would have reached very high levels.

Framing the abrogation of Article 370 in terms of social justice, Modi said it disenfranchises SCs, STs and OBCs in Jammu and Kashmir.

For seven decades, the Congress has disenfranchised the SCs, STs and OBCs of Jammu and Kashmir. After the abrogation of Article 370, SCs, STs and OBCs got their rights to it. In Jammu and Kashmir, the Forest Rights Act and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act did not apply earlier. We gave these rights after repealing Article 370, he said.

Modi recalled the party's treatment of Sitaram Kesari, former Congress president, and also tacitly attacked Sam Pitroda: EBC leader Sitaram Kesari was picked up and thrown on the road. One of their advisors is in America. He is close to the family. Recently, he has tried his best to deny Ambedkar's role in framing the Constitution. The context: Pitroda allegedly shared an article on X in which the author claimed that Nehru had a more important role than Ambedkar in the drafting of the Constitution. He later deleted the post, it was claimed.

Modi also attacked the Congress for fielding Yashwant Sinha against Droupadi Murmu in the presidential election: For the first time, we have made an Adivasi woman president. It was not your ideological opposition to us, since you (Congress) made a person who was on our side your candidate. The opposition was against the Adivasis.

He emphasized that his social programs benefited Dalits, tribals and OBCs.

Who are the labharthis (beneficiaries) of our social programs? Who are the people who live in the slums? Everything we have done is for SCs, STs and OBCs. They have pucca houses. They benefited from the Swachh Bharat program. They are the ones who have the Ujjawala gas connection. Free ration, free treatment, these are the labharthis of it all, he said.

Accusing the Congress of spreading a false narrative against the facts, he said it was thereby losing credibility.

He said he would not ask who gave birth to the Congress with reference to A. O. Hume and intensified his attack: If you were not influenced by the British, why did you continue with the CPI and the CrPC? Why has the lal batti (red beacon) culture persisted? There was a time when the Indian budget was presented at 5 p.m. because it was morning in Britain. Why did Raj Path have to wait for Modi to become Kartavya Path? Why couldn't you even build a war memorial for the jawans? Why do you despise Indian languages? Why didn't you call India the mother of democracy?

He accused Congress of denigrating Indian traditions in its colonial mentality: Congress published a narrative. Result: people following Indian traditions were looked down upon. If you abused your culture and traditions, you were said to be progressive. Importing from outside was a sign of status. What was made here was considered second tier. Even today, they hesitate to say vocal for local, made in India. The country saw it and understood it. You pay a heavy price.

Stating that the UPA could only take India from the 12th to the 11th economy in 10 years, Modi said his government had made India the fifth largest economy in a decade. He also quoted Dr Manmohan Singh, Prime Minister, as saying that growth was declining, inflation was high, fiscal deficit was high and current account deficit was higher than expected; that the country was angry at the abuse of public functions and institutions; that GST should be introduced because there was corruption in tax collection; that there were leaks in the ration supply and that there were doubts about the way government contracts were awarded.

He also recalled that Rajiv Gandhi, as Prime Minister, had said that out of every rupee sent, only 15 paise reached the people.

Blaming the Congress for destroying BSNL, MTNL and HAL, he said the PSUs were now healthy.

He promised to take the work forward and put India on the path to becoming a developed nation in 2047 in the next five years.

Our third term is not far away. Some call it Modi 3.0. Modi 3.0 will try with all his might to lay the foundations of Viksit Bharat. The number of doctors will increase; all the poor will have tap water and PM Awas; electricity bills will be reduced to zero thanks to solar panels for millions of people, and piped gas networks will be spread across the country. Startups will grow in tier 2 and 3 cities. In five years, the number of record patents will be higher than in the last 75 years.

I want middle class youth to get best college in India and save thousands of money spent abroad. Over the next five years, Indian sport will make its mark on the entire world. Indian public transport will be transformed; people will benefit from fast and comfortable transportation. High-speed trains will also come. India will become self-reliant in all fields. Made In India semiconductors will be there.

India will live in a golden age by 2047. The country will not listen to those whose guarantee is over but will believe in Modis' guarantee, he said.