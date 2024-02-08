Biden and Trump trade blame as border bill falters





By Bernd Debusmann JrBBC News, Washington

Are Republicans serving Trump or the people? :Biden

President Joe Biden and Donald Trump are trading blame for blocking a bipartisan immigration bill.

The measure has already been rejected by House Republicans and faces growing opposition in the Senate.

Mr. Biden said in a White House speech that his predecessor “would rather use this problem as a weapon” than solve it.

Mr Trump's campaign said Biden's policies were “causing death, destruction and chaos in every American community”.

Supporters of the bill, including Democrats and Republicans in Congress, say the 370-page bill would help curb the record number of undocumented immigrants at the U.S. southern border.

If passed, the legislation would spend hundreds of millions of dollars building a border wall.

It would also speed up decisions on asylum cases, limit parole on humanitarian grounds and expand the power to expel migrants.

The bill would allow the federal government to close the border when the number of migrants crosses the threshold of 5,000 per week.

The $120 billion ($95 billion) includes about $20 billion in U.S. border funding, $60 billion to support Ukraine in its war against Russia and another $14 billion for security assistance. 'Israel.

On Tuesday evening, House Republicans attempted to divide the aid to Israel into its own $17.6 billion ($14 billion) package, but it fell through.

Party lawmakers also narrowly failed to remove Mr. Biden's top immigration official, the Homeland Security secretary, over the border crisis.

“The world is watching,” Mr. Biden said at the White House earlier in the day. “They are waiting and watching what we are going to do. We cannot continue with petty partisan politics.”

Yet the president acknowledged that “all indications are that this bill will not even make it to the Senate,” despite the support of the Border Patrol union.

“For what?” He asked. “One simple reason: Donald Trump. Because Donald Trump thinks it's bad for him politically.”

Mr. Biden said the former president had spent the last 24 hours lobbying Republicans in the House and Senate in an effort to torpedo the proposal.

He said Mr. Trump had tried to intimidate Republican lawmakers, “and it looks like they’re giving in.”

Mr Biden urged lawmakers to “show courage”.

The Trump campaign blasted Biden's speech, calling it “an embarrassment to our nation and a slap in the face to the American people.”

Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt called Mr. Biden's criticism of Mr. Trump a “blatant, pathetic lie and the American people know the truth.”

His statement also said Mr. Trump's policies “created the most secure border in American history, and it was Joe Biden who reversed them.”

On Monday, Mr. Trump said on social media that “only a fool or a radical left-wing Democrat” would vote for the bill.

Even if the bill passes the Senate, which is expected to vote on Wednesday, it seems likely it will fail in the House. President Mike Johnson has already promised he will be “dead on arrival.”

The deal also drew anger from immigration activists, who say the Biden administration is not keeping its campaign promises.

Erika Pinheiro, executive director of Al Otro Lado, a group that provides legal and humanitarian support to migrants, said: “The Democratic Party has completely abandoned the pretense of caring about immigrants because they think it will help them when of the next elections. »

