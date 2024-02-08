Congress opposes PM Modi: a bunch of lies, the government has betrayed the people | News from India

In his speeches in Lok Sabha on Monday and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Modi pointed the finger at the Congress, delving into history and describing the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as a battle between the BJP and the Congress, their governance models and results .

In response, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Prime Minister's speeches, whether at an election rally or in Parliament, are nothing but a pile of lies. He has become consumed with his lies, the applause he receives and his media, and the fact that every issue related to the public makes him angry. Anger guarantees destruction, not development, he said in an article on “X”.

Like in Lok Sabha, Modi also attacked Gandhi in Rajya Sabha. Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, is yet to participate in Parliament. In a veiled reference to his absence, Modi said Lok Sabha lacked entertainment but Mallikarjun Kharge, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha, made up for it in the Upper House.

Kharge was also scathing in finding flaws in Modi's claims. Modiji, in your speeches in both Houses, you have only cursed the Congress. Although he has been in power for 10 years, instead of talking about himself, he just criticizes the Congress. Even today, he did not talk about rising prices, unemployment and economic inequality, he told the House.





In reality, the government has no data. NDA itself means “No Data Available”. Government — The 2021 census has not been carried out, there is no employment data, there is no health survey. The government hides all the statistics and spreads lies. The 'Modi Ki guarantee' is only meant to spread lies, Kharge said.

Refuting Modi's charge that the Congress took inspiration from the British, Kharge said: Those who did not believe in the Constitution, did not participate in the Dandi March and the Quit India movement, have the audacity to preach patriotism to the Congress party today.

Claiming that Modi had told countless falsehoods about the UPA government, Kharge raised several questions. The unemployment rate during the UPA was 2.2%, why is it at a 45-year high during your tenure? During the 10 years of the UPA, the average GDP growth rate was 8.13%, why is it only 5.6% during your tenure? According to the World Bank, India became the world's third largest economy in 2011. We have lifted 14 million people out of poverty (not just multidimensional) in 10 years. By nitpicking the speeches here and elsewhere, you are only spreading lies, Kharge said.

In a point-by-point rebuttal, he said the foundation for India's progress in digital transformation was laid by the UPA, under the Aadhaar-DBT bank account.

We had already enrolled 65 crore Aadhaar cards till 2014. Direct transfer of subsidies has started under DBT-PAHAL. Under Swabhiman Yojana, we had also opened 33 million bank accounts for the poor. Modi said something about power supplies. Recall that your 'sell and loot' policy has led to full/half/partial privatization of 147 PSUs till April 2022. There are 30 million vacancies in the government, and most of them SC, ST posts , OBC are vacant. Nearly 3 million posts are lying vacant in five ministries of Railways, Steel, Civil Aviation, Defense (without troops) and Petroleum, he said.

You talked about Eklavya schools, but you did not say that 70% of teachers work there under contract. It is unfortunate that the gap between our exports and imports has tripled in the last 10 years and despite knowing it, the government does not accept it as a problem and has not taken any corrective action, he declared.

In an article on 'X', senior Congress leader KC Venugopal said the Prime Minister had made a habit of attacking Kharge and had crossed the line again today.

His two speeches in Parliament are a cruel joke on the people of India. If after 10 years in power, Narendra Modi can only think of cheap, juvenile and misleading attacks on the Congress, it shows the bankruptcy of his ideas and morals, he wrote.

An entire electorate, under the double blow of unemployment and rising prices, expected a clear solution from the Prime Minister, but he had nothing to offer. After these speeches, it is becoming increasingly clear that another term for Modi and the BJP will mean another 5 years of hopelessness and hopelessness for the poor and middle classes. The arrogance and hatred in the Prime Minister's speeches show that in reality he is afraid that the Congress will defeat them and the people will teach them a lesson in the Lok Sabha elections, he said.

The Congress also criticized the government in Parliament. Speaking during the debate on the interim Budget in Lok Sabha, senior leader Shashi Tharoor criticized the government's handling of the economy.

He said the people had given a mandate to the BJP in the hope that the government would implement its inflated rhetoric of sabka saath, sabka vikas, the illusory promise of inclusive development for all Indians.

Today, ten years later, we see that the people of this country have been sadly betrayed by the government whose economic mismanagement over the past decade has left the people of India facing widespread distress, hardship, low incomes and high unemployment. » said Tharoor.

He added that although the government claims that GDP stands for governance, development and performance, the fact is that it does not equitably empower ordinary citizens? This? country. Instead,? G means ?for? government? intrusion? and ?tax? terrorism,? Is D up? ?For? demographic? treason,? And? Is P up? For? poverty? continue.?

This true “GDP” also abandons the trinity of “demography, democracy and diversity” that the government claims to serve… Democracy suffers from this government’s arrogant contempt for institutions. And when it comes to diversity, we know the record isn't great. or, with the increasing attacks on religious minorities, the ruthless application of “bulldozer justice”, mob lynchings, communal violence and worse. Combined with disregard for states and their operations through biased and centralizing cooperative federalism, in which states are expected to cooperate but the Center operates at its will, Tharoor said.

The government has seriously failed in all the areas in which it congratulates itself. It is therefore imperative that the House realizes the smoke and mirrors game that the government is playing with the interim budget, with virtually no solutions to the real crises ravaging our economy and affecting the aam aadmi. It is high time this election gave others the opportunity to expose their superficial rhetoric for what it is, which is all talk and no action, he said.