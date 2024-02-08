Politics
Sunak says he talks about Boris Johnson 'on occasion' and doesn't rule out bringing him back | Political news
Rishi Sunak said he still speaks to Boris Johnson “on occasion” – and has not ruled out bringing the former prime minister back into his cabinet.
Mr Sunak said he was “proud” of what the two men achieved before becoming one of the first in a series of ministerial departures which resulted in the former Tory leader's downfall.
Asked in an interview with ITV if he missed Mr Johnson, he replied: “I'm proud of the work we did together.
“And we worked together for a long time. Ultimately, there are, you know, well-documented differences.”
On whether he would consider offering the ex-MP a ministerial role, as he did with David Cameron, Mr Sunak said: “Well, I never talk about those personnel matters, but look, I, you know, I talk to him on one occasion.”
Pressed during their last conversation, he clarified that it was “at the end of last year.”
Mr Sunak was chancellor in Mr Johnson's government for two years before resigning with Sajid Javid, then health secretary, in July 2022 over his handling of the matter. Chris Pincher affair.
The move sparked a mass exodus of MPs from government and party roles, even leading to praise from some MPs that Mr Sunak had stabbed Mr Johnson “in the forehead”.
Mr Johnson's leadership was already hanging by a thread due to the consequences of the partygate scandal.
After his resignation, a rivalry between Mr Sunak and his former boss then emerged as he embarked on a campaign for Mr Johnson's job, with the two vying to regain control of the Conservative party after the short-lived term of Liz Truss as Prime Minister.
Mr Johnson ultimately dropped out of the autumn leadership race and ultimately resigned as an MP after a parliamentary committee found he had lied to the House about the party.
But he has frequently intervened on the political stage, criticizing the government on decisions ranging from Brexit to immigration and HS2.
Later in the interview, Mr Sunak insisted the plots against him were “tiny” following reports that Tory MPs were seeking to replace him as leader.
“I don’t think the country is voting for divided parties,” he said, insisting that “the vast majority of our party is united.”
The Prime Minister also insisted his wealth was not an issue for voters and accused those attacking him of lacking ambition for our country.
Mr Sunak and his wife, Akshata Murty, have an estimated combined wealth of around £529 million, according to the 2023 Sunday Times Rich List.
Polls suggest the prime minister faces an uphill battle ahead of a general election due later this year, with Labor currently enjoying a sustained lead of around 20 points.
“I think most people in our country are fair,” Mr Sunak said.
“And you know what, if someone wants to attack that or make a political smear of it, I actually think that says more about him and his ambition for our country, or his lack of ambition, than it does about me and d 'where I come from.'
