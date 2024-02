Erdoan considers CHP, main opponent, as protector of terrorists after shooting at Istanbul courthouse

English wall On February 7, Turkish President and head of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, called the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), the “protector of terrorists” in following a gun attack outside the Çağlayan courthouse in Istanbul, according to a state report. -manage Anadolu. Speaking at a ceremony in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa, Erdoğan said: “We saw it once again with yesterday's attack. The biggest protectors of the terrorists who carried out this attack are the leaders of the CHP.” Five people, including three police officers, were injured and one died in an armed attack outside the Çağlayan courthouse in Istanbul on February 6, which left both shooters dead in a shootout. The shooters, a woman and a man, are believed to belong to the left-wing militant group DHKP-C. “(CHP leader) Mr. Özgür (Özel) personally sent his greetings to the imprisoned leader of this (terrorist) organization from the rostrum of the congress where he was elected general president,” Erdoğan noted, referring to Özgür Özel saying “greetings to Selahattin Demirtaş” after winning the party congress in November. Erdoğan argued that “terrorist organizations” were using the CHP to achieve their goals. “The CHP does not hesitate to support the enemies of the country and the nation. This party supported the Gezi protests, an operation of chaos against our country. He became a partner in the (failed) coup by putting the FETÖ montage tapes on the parliamentary agenda. He considered members of the PKK terrorist organization to be patriots. On July 15 (failed coup attempt), he applauded the tanks,” Erdoğan said, once again associating the main opposition party with different “terrorist” organizations in the eyes of citizens. “I'm not even talking about the deplorable situation of the media controlled by the CHP, which have turned into bulletins of terrorist organizations. As you know, this party has long been a friend of the political extensions of the PKK,” Erdoğan said. , referring to the pro-Kurdish Party for People's Equality and Democracy (DEM). Erdoğan then announced his party's candidates for mayor of Şanlıurfa districts for the local elections to be held on March 31. The Turkish government and its allies have constructed a narrative alienating opposition parties by accusing them of “aligning with terrorist organizations,” a narrative that was particularly accentuated during the 2023 elections. During the presidential race, Erdoğan accused his rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu of being supported by the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK). He even played a montage video at a rally, depicting it as if PKK leaders were singing Kılıçdaroğlu's election song.

