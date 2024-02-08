Budget session of Parliament: Congress to present black paper against PM Narendra Modi govt's white paper, sources say





Congress will probably present a “Black Book” Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 10 years of government against the BJP-led Centre's 'White Paper', news agency ANI reported, citing sources The 'Black Book' is likely to be presented by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, sources added. The “White Paper” proposed by the Center will be introduced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in both Houses of Parliament – Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. BJP leader and Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance Jayant Sinha on Wednesday said the 'White Paper' proposed by the central government in Parliament in the ongoing budget session would show a contrast between India's economic situation before and after 2014 – when Prime Minister Modi came to power. . Jayant Sinha said the “White Paper” would highlight India's “poor economic situation” when the Congress-led UPA left power and how the The government led by Prime Minister Modi has brought about a positive change. During a debate on the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha, Sinha said India was among the “five fragile economies” of the world during the previous UPA regime in 2013. “India's GDP growth slowed down to 5 per cent, inflation increased to 10 per cent, banks' NPAs increased to 10 per cent. The country was facing a balance of payments crisis,” asserted the MP from Jharkhand. “In the white paper, we will clarify what was the situation of the economy (before 2014)… and how we addressed economic issues,” Sinha added. Nirmala Sitharaman in her The interim budget speech also touched on pre-2014 economic problems. “The crisis of those years was overcome and the economy was firmly placed on the path of high and sustainable growth with comprehensive development,” she said. “It is now appropriate to look at where we were until 2014 and where we are today, with the sole aim of learning lessons from the mismanagement of those years. The government will table a 'white paper' on the table of the House,” the Union Finance Minister had said. Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the ongoing Budget session has been extended by a day till Saturday, February 10, with the tabling of the proposed 'White Paper'. Parliament does not usually function on weekends, but there have been instances where the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have met on Saturdays. This “White Paper” versus possible “Black Paper” showdown will take place in Parliament as the country prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, expected between April and May this year. (With PTI inputs) Published on: February 8, 2024 To agree

