Imran Khan votes from Adiala prison, his wife Bushra misses access to India TV





Image Source: AP Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf imprisoned Imran Khan while voting in 2018 general elections (FILE)

Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and other incarcerated prominent politicians cast their postal votes from Adiala jail, Pakistani English daily reported on Wednesday citing sources. However, Mr Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, was unable to take part in the vote as she was found guilty and arrested after the postal voting process was completed. According to reports, the Adiala Prison administration received postal ballots from the Election Commission in mid-January. Citing sources in prison, Dawn reported that the former first lady also wanted to vote by mail, but her request could not be granted since the process was completed at the time of her arrest.

Mashal Yousafzai, spokesperson for Bushra Bibi, confirmed that the former prime minister's wife had been denied the right to vote by mail. Besides Khan, other political leaders who were sentenced to prison terms in various cases also managed to cast their postal votes. . Among those who cast their postal votes were former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Awami Muslim League leader Sheikh Rashid and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry.

Imran Khan's message to his supporters

Meanwhile, the PTI chief appealed to the public to vote in order to restore the dignity, honor and sovereignty of the country and ensure the well-being of its people. Khan's latest video emerged nearly 20 hours after he posted an audio message on social media platform Rivals held large rallies to mark the end of the election. campaign period.

“Encourage as many people as possible to vote, wait at the polling station… then stand peacefully outside the returning officer's office until the final results are announced,” Khan said via his handle on the media platform social X, accompanied by an undated message. photograph depicting him wearing simple black clothing. “The origin of the image, Khan's first in months, was unclear. Previously, Khan's supporters had spread his messages, including through AI-generated audio speeches, from notes he passed through his lawyers during his prison visits.

Voting begins in Pakistan due to internet shutdown

Pakistan temporarily suspended mobile phone services on Thursday to strengthen security as voting began for the country's national elections, the interior ministry said. The government's decision comes amid an increase in militant attacks in the run-up to the elections. “Due to the recent terrorist incidents in the country, precious lives have been lost, security measures are essential to maintain law and order and deal with possible threats, hence the temporary suspension of mobile services across the country,” said the interior. the ministry said in a message on X.

