Why the Supreme Court is deciding whether Donald Trump can run in Colorado's primary election





ReutersM. Trump faces several legal challenges ahead of 2024 presidential race

The U.S. Supreme Court will take up an unprecedented election case on Thursday to decide whether Donald Trump is eligible to be president.

Two states, Colorado and Maine, have declared Mr. Trump ineligible for president because of his actions during the Capitol riot.

The former president was blocked from participating in primary voting in both states by invoking a rarely used provision of the U.S. Constitution.

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment prohibits those who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” against the country from holding federal office.

But the rulings are on hold while the Supreme Court hears the case, and its final decision will apply nationwide.

Mr. Trump is expected to clinch the Republican nomination in the coming months, whether he is on the ballot in Colorado or Maine, and face President Joe Biden in a rematch in November.

Maeva Marcus, director of the Institute for Constitutional Studies at George Washington University, says the same “rationale” behind the Colorado decision that disqualified Mr. Trump from the primary vote “would hold true for the general election.”

But it's too early to say what will happen in the general election until the matter goes to court, she said.

Why does Colorado want to remove Donald Trump from the ballot?

On December 19, the Colorado Supreme Court said it found “clear and convincing evidence that President Trump engaged in an insurrection,” making him ineligible to run in the primary election.

This was the first time that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was used against a presidential candidate.

The lengthy 213-page ruling says Mr. Trump's actions in the period leading up to January 6, 2021, constituted an insurrection.

His lawyers had argued in Colorado that he should not be disqualified because he was not responsible for the riot.

They also noted that Mr. Trump has not been criminally charged with inciting insurrection.

Soon after, the Colorado Republican Party and Donald Trump himself appealed the state's decision.

In Maine, a quirk of the state constitution meant it was up to the top election official to decide whether or not to revoke him.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, ruled that Mr. Trump was ineligible under Section 3, saying that in the period leading up to January 6, he “used a false narrative of election fraud to inflame his supporters and direct them towards the Capitol.”

Mr. Trump's name will remain on the ballot in Colorado until the Supreme Court issues its decision. Likewise, Maine's decision is pending.

What will happen at the Supreme Court?

US judges have accelerated the case and are under pressure to decide before the primaries in Colorado and Maine on March 5, known as Super Tuesday, when the largest number of states hold polls .

They will hear debates on February 8, where they can provide clues about the issues that concern them. They are then expected to take power shortly after.

The balance of the nation's highest court has tended to be more conservative in recent years, in part because three justices were appointed by Mr. Trump when he was president.

What is the position of lawyers on this subject?

There are two key legal issues to consider.

The first is whether Mr. Trump’s actions in preparing to storm the U.S. Capitol amounted to an insurrection.

The other is whether the office holders that Article 3 was intended to exclude should include the president.

A lower Colorado court previously ruled that Mr. Trump engaged in insurrection, but the law did not apply to the office of the presidency.

The Colorado Supreme Court disagreed, and leading legal scholars are divided on whether this law should apply to Mr. Trump.

Mr. Trump's lawyers dispute that he engaged in the insurrection and argue that his remarks to supporters on the day of the 2021 riot were protected by his right to free speech.

Can Donald Trump still run in the 2024 elections?

Yes. Only Colorado and Maine ruled that he could be disqualified and he is still expected to win his party's nomination with or without those states.

Hours after Maine's decision, California's secretary of state-elect, a Democrat, ignored calls to remove Mr. Trump from the state's Republican primary ballot, saying it was a matter for the courts . Michigan's highest court has refused to hear a case seeking to disqualify Mr. Trump.

In the United States, the two major parties nominate a presidential candidate through a series of national primaries and caucuses that begin in January.

As for the general election, in both states Joe Biden won by a wide margin against Donald Trump in 2020, and it is unlikely that Mr. Trump will need to win the states to return to the White House.

What is the political impact?

Mr. Trump's campaign has presented the moves as part of a broader political persecution, but so far they have not harmed his campaign.

There could, however, be wider implications for the general election.

Dozens of other US states have filed similar lawsuits to try to stop Mr Trump from running, which could hurt him if the Supreme Court rules he can be barred from the Colorado ballot.

If Mr. Trump were blocked from running in a state where he and Mr. Biden are neck-and-neck, it could be critical in a presidential race that is expected to be hotly contested.

The Supreme Court's intervention will ensure that there cannot be a patchwork of different eligibility rules across states.

Learn more about the 2024 US elections

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-68231646 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos