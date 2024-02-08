Former CHP leader Kldarolu says he won't leave politics





English wall Former leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, said he has not left active politics. In a interview In online media Serbestiyet, 75-year-old Kılıçdaroğlu said on February 6: “I meet citizens and visitors every day. I have time to think more deeply about some questions. Every 15 to 20 days, I meet with a group of academics, including philosophers and sociologists, to discuss and evaluate the problems of Turkey and the world. I write articles for newspapers,” adding that he has not yet retired. “We are always together with the children and grandchildren. Selvi (his wife) and I went to the theater once or twice,” he added. Kılıçdaroğlu also criticized President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for threatening citizens of the earthquake-affected provinces. “It sends a message to the people: 'As long as you don't vote for me, I will watch you die before my eyes.' There is no responsible government in the country. Erdoğan does not care about the lives of citizens. Erdoğan is not surprising. This shows how much he does not love his citizens and his country,” Kılıçdaroğlu said. Erdoğan on February 3 urged residents of the earthquake-ravaged southeastern province of Hatay to vote for the mayoral candidate of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP). ), if they wish to benefit from services. “If central and local governments do not cooperate, nothing will happen in this province. Did Hatay receive anything? Now Hatay is miserable,” Erdoğan said, sparking strong criticism. In May, Kılıçdaroğlu lost to Erdoğan in the second round of the presidential election, while his CHP failed to meet expectations of nearly 30 percent vote share in the general election as it remained at 25 .35%. After its defeat, some senior CHP officials demanded a radical change in the leadership and leadership of the party, including Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu. At the party congress held in November, “revisionist” candidate Özgür Özel, 49, who was also chairman of the CHP parliamentary group, ended Kılıçdaroğlu's 13-year CHP leadership. After this defeat, he rented an office in the capital Ankara.

