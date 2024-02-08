Two deals aim to cut China and Iran off from American technology





The US government announced charges in two separate cases on Wednesday aimed at enforcing laws blocking the transfer of critical technologies, as part of a broader campaign to hamper military efforts and weapons production in rival countries. One of the complaints involved a U.S. citizen born in China who was arrested and charged with stealing trade secrets from a private company. According to court documents, this technology would be dangerous to U.S. national security if obtained by international actors. A complaint from the Department of Justice filed in the U.S. District Court of California, said the stolen material would help develop technology to allow space systems to track ballistic and hypersonic missiles. U.S. officials have said technology related to hypersonic missiles and missile tracking are among the Chinese military's top priorities. In the other complaint, the U.S. government has charged two Iranians with attempting to illegally acquire U.S. goods and technology for Iran's aerospace industry. The technology, according to court documents, involved firefighting equipment and flame detectors.

The charges are the latest in a series of lawsuits aimed at cutting off Iran, Russia and China's access to American technology. A year ago, the Departments of Justice and Commerce formed the Disruptive Technology Strike Force to enforce export control laws and disrupt arms production in Iran destined for Russia and Iranian proxy groups . The aim was also to block China's efforts to develop advanced military technology. Strike force officials are meeting with Ukrainian representatives this week in Phoenix to discuss efforts to stop the flow of U.S. technology and U.S.-designed components to Russia, Iran and China. Our mission is to keep our nation's most sensitive technology out of the world's most dangerous hands, said Matthew S. Axelrod, Commerce Department assistant secretary for export enforcement. Nation-state actors are attempting to acquire advanced American technology in order to modernize their armed forces to such a degree that they surpass ours and shift the balance of power in the world. These are the issues. U.S. export controls targeting Beijing have attempted to prevent its government and Chinese companies from acquiring advanced chips that can be used to develop new military capabilities. Iran, however, is trying to acquire less sophisticated technologies and chips, the export of which to many other countries is not blocked. Iran uses the chips to build drones that it supplies to Russia for its war in Ukraine as well as to Hamas and Houthi rebels, who have used them to attack ships in the Red Sea.

Iran's malign activities are both destabilizing in the region and supportive of other malign actors like Russia, said Matthew G. Olsen, assistant attorney general for the Justice Department's National Security Division. When Mr. Olsen visited Kiev in November, Ukrainian officials presented him with evidence of the use of American technology in Iranian drones that attacked Ukraine. He said the visit expanded intelligence sharing between the countries to strengthen U.S. criminal investigations. U.S. officials said it was difficult to judge the direct effect of export controls. Russian missile production, for example, was initially slowed by export restrictions. But as Moscow refocused its economy on wartime missile manufacturing, its level of missile production returned to and then exceeded its prewar capacity. Iranian drone production has fluctuated, potentially due to U.S. pressure on its supply chain. And U.S. officials say they at least make it much more expensive and difficult for Iran to supply its proxy forces and Russia. When we apply sanctions and export control laws, we want to impose costs on bad actors, including Russian and Iranian actors, Olsen said. We want to accuse them, denounce them publicly and, if possible, arrest them.

Coercive measures also have ripple effects, Olsen said. Large companies see how Iran, Russia or China are trying to circumvent the rules and are adopting stricter compliance measures to ensure they are not used in an attempt to smuggle chips. Companies are aware of criminal penalties and are implementing stricter compliance regimes, he said. In the Chinese case revealed Wednesday, a 57-year-old man, Chenguang Gong, was charged with theft of trade secrets. Prosecutors accused Mr. Gong of stealing files last year from an unnamed technology company. The government's complaint does not specify whether technology to identify missile launches and track hard-to-detect objects from space was sent to China. But Mr. Gong did not have the software needed to view the files he took from the company, prosecutors wrote in their complaint. Some materials were labeled as proprietary and others as export controlled. Mr. Gong, who had worked for defense contractors and had expertise in developing computer circuits, had previously sought funding from the Chinese government, contacting officials through its various talent programs. Beijing uses these programs to identify people who can help it develop its economy and military capabilities.

The Iranian case was not directly linked to the country's drone production but to its aerospace industry. Abolfazi Bazzazi, 79, and his son, Mohammad Resa Bazzazi, 43, were accused of creating an elaborate scheme to circumvent export laws to send aerospace equipment to Iran, shipping the technology in Europe to hide its final destination.

