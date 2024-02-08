Supreme Court will ignore Donald Trump's immunity appealLawyer





The Supreme Court will refuse to hear Donald Trump's latest appeal after a federal appeals panel rejected his claim that he was immune from prosecution, according to a lawyer.

The unanimous opinion issued Tuesday by a three-judge panel of the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said the former president could face trial on charges that he plotted to overthrow the 2020 election results, one of four lawsuits he is fighting. he seeks to win back the White House in 2024.

The justices rejected the argument that a president has “unlimited power to commit crimes” that would prevent recognition of election results or violate citizens' rights to vote and have their votes counted. “We cannot accept that the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever,” the judges wrote.

Trump, favorite for the Republican presidential nomination, plans to appeal the decision. He called it a “nation-destroying decision” that “cannot be allowed to stand.”

And the best part of the appeals court's opinion is that it made it so that Trump would have to go to the Supreme Court by February 12 or the case would be sent back to Judge Chutkan to set the date for trial. Trump will go to the Supreme Court and ask them to hear the case, which will likely be stayed…

— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) February 6, 2024

He could ask the full D.C. Circuit Court to reconsider the panel's decision or go directly to the Supreme Court. In the first case, the case would move forward, but if the Supreme Court agrees to take up the issue, the case will likely remain on hold for weeks, if not months, while the justices consider the appeal.

The appeals panel only gave Trump until February 12 to ask the Supreme Court to intervene.

But Neal Katyal, former acting solicitor general, believes the High Court judges will not agree to hear his appeal.

“I don’t think the Supreme Court will hear Trump’s appeal,” Katyal wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“Of course, anything can happen and it takes 4 of 9 justices to vote to hear a case. But Trump's argument is so weak and the Court of Appeals decision so thorough and well-rendered, I can see SCOTUS voting so as not to hear it.”

The best part of the appeals panel's decision, Katyal said, is “that they made it so that Trump would have to go to the Supreme Court” by Feb. 12 or have the case sent back to the U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan to set a trial date.

“Trump will go to the Supreme Court and ask them to hear the case, which will probably put things on hold for a bit,” Katyal wrote. “But the court will decide whether it intends to hear the case in probably a few weeks, and if it does not hear it, then Judge Chutkan can set a trial date for soon.”

Newsweek has contacted Katyal and a Trump spokesperson for further comment via email.

Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2024. A former U.S. deputy solicitor general doesn't believe the Supreme Court will hear Trump's appeal of a recent court ruling. Donald Trump in Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2024. A former U.S. deputy solicitor general doesn't believe the Supreme Court will hear Trump's appeal of a recent court ruling. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Chutkan, who is overseeing the election interference case, also rejected the immunity argument, ruling in December that the office of the presidency “does not confer a 'get out of jail free' pass.” She put the case on hold while Trump pursued his immunity claims, and last week she postponed the scheduled March 4 trial date.

Other legal experts say the Supreme Court, which has a 6-3 conservative majority, could decide to hear Trump's appeal.

The justices “could decline to take up the case and simply leave the Court of Appeals’ opinion in place,” former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance wrote in her Civil Discourse newsletter.

“But perhaps they will want to put their own stamp on it, because it is a matter of first impression – the courts have never yet decided whether a former president enjoys immunity from criminal prosecution for acts committed during his tenure – and a matter of great national importance.” importance.”

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/supreme-court-will-ignore-donald-trump-immunity-appeal-1867615 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos