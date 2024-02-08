Imran Khan supporter gets eggplant symbol as Pakistan votes today





Polls in Pakistan: Many candidates were given a random jumble of symbols.

Islamabad:

Aamir Mughal holds up an eggplant in front of a group of voters, rallying their support for the Pakistani staple during an election campaign that he says is undermined by bizarre symbols attributed to candidates. “The eggplant is now a famous symbol throughout Pakistan,” says the candidate for the capital Islamabad, a supporter of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Now it has become the king of vegetables.”

In Pakistan – where the literacy rate hovers around just 60 percent – ​​political parties use icons to identify their candidates during election campaigning and on ballot papers.

But as the military-backed crackdown puts pressure on opposition parties, some candidates say authorities are trying to hamper their campaigns by attaching symbols that are either degrading or downright bizarre.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was barred from contesting Thursday's poll and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party was stripped of its long-standing cricket bat emblem for not -compliance with the rules of the electoral commission.

Dozens of his supporters are also not allowed to run, and some of those on the list – now running as independents – have reported harassment or have been forced into hiding.

Others have been assigned a random hodgepodge of symbols and are trying hard to make a good impression on the campaign trail.

A spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan said the symbols are chosen from a list designed for independents and “are purely the prerogative of returning officers”.

“Baingan” of debauchery

The humble eggplant – or “baingan” in Pakistani Urdu – is a key ingredient in Pakistani cuisine.

It is also loaded with symbolic connotations, notably deployed in the form of an emoji evoking the male anatomy.

“The election commission assigned us this symbol to make fun of us,” said Mughal, 46.

“We felt weird,” he admits shyly.

But the Mughal team looked into his fate. An assistant follows him with a bag of purple products. He wears it like a mascot and gives speeches against a backdrop of scalloped eggplants.

When he addresses voters, he holds it aloft like Shakespeare's Hamlet contemplating a skull. The popularity of their campaign is such that they claim that the price of eggplants has quadrupled at grocers.

“This symbol gives me extraordinary fame,” Mughal said.

“Everyone wants to look at it because they know the symbol belongs to Imran Khan’s candidate.”

Sleepy symbol

Ejaz Gaddan romantically describes his constituency, in the eastern province of Punjab, as his ancestral homeland – the “final resting place” of his people.

Perhaps rightly, it has been given the symbol of a bed.

“They tried to humiliate us with the symbols they give us. Some candidates feel embarrassed to tell people which symbol they got,” complained the 50-year-old candidate from Bahawalpur.

“This is not an election, this is cruelty.”

Its symbol is a “charpai”, a simple wooden frame bed with a woven rope spring surface, commonly used in low-income households.

“It is a very useful household item. When we are alive, charpai gives us rest. When we die, it takes us on our last journey,” Gaddan said.

“My symbol is already available in every home. I don't need to present it to my voters.”

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, a party considered to be supported by the army, is campaigning with the symbol of a fearsome feline. But Gaddan remains unfazed.

“The lion is a bloodthirsty beast,” he said. “There is no place for a beast in our society.”

“Empty ship”

In northwest Pakistan, Shehryar Afridi was furious when he was handed the bottle symbol.

In the local Pashto language, calling someone a bottle implies that they are an “empty vessel,” tasteless and thoughtless.

This also has connotations to alcohol consumption in the conservative Islam-dominated province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“Most of the PTI candidates, including me, were given symbols intended to create a negative bias,” said the 45-year-old candidate for Kohat town.

“We were deliberately given symbols that could be used to ridicule us.”

Afridi took his case to the High Court in Peshawar, the provincial capital, but received no relief.

“When we entered the field during the election campaign, we received so much backlash regarding the bottle symbol that it automatically sabotaged our campaign,” he said.

But the wise operator has refined his symbol. “A bottle not only represents alcohol, it also represents medicine,” he said.

“This is why we transformed our electoral symbol into a medicine bottle, in order to be able to respond to all the ills of society.”

