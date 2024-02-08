Donald Trump is not afraid to face the nation on Sunday in the Super Bowl, unlike Joe Biden.





CBS is expected to accept Donald Trump's offer to be interviewed during the Super Bowl on Sunday.

After all, if Joe Biden refuses to participate in the traditional presidential pre-game slot watched by millions, then he only has himself to blame if his political rival overtakes him.

Crooked Joe Biden just announced he won't participate in the big Super Bowl interview, Trump posted on Truth Social this week. Great decision, he can't put two sentences together.

I WOULD BE HAPPY TO REPLACE IT, that would be RATINGS GOLD!

This did not go down well with the president.

No one watching football this Sunday wants to hear Donald Trump say anything, scolded Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler.

It's probably true that politics is the last thing the football public wants to shove down their throats when they settle in to watch the Chiefs against the 49ers on Sunday.

Taylor Swift is enough.

But it's a safe bet that more NFL fans are Trump voters than Biden voters, despite the league's best efforts to alienate conservative men.

As Trump says, it's gold rated.

Above all, giving Trump his prime-time spot would teach Biden a lesson. This is a lesson that all self-respecting media outlets should want to teach the president. He will quickly and intelligently understand that if he leaves a void, his adversaries will fill it and that being accountable for his actions is one of the most important responsibilities of a president.

It is a presidential fault to be so inaccessible, especially when we are involved in two wars and our soldiers are dying in the Middle East.

Has there ever been a president so distant from the people?

This is the second year in a row that he has opted out of the Super Bowl interview. He can't say he's too busy. The daily presidential guidance issued by the White House is remarkably light on substance and heavy on lid.

All he seems to do, between long weekends in Delaware and extended vacations in the borrowed homes of billionaires, is wander from one desultory campaign event to the next, cocooned in Air Force One and the Beast. He chatters through a few scripted remarks, then walks around sipping iced tea through a straw and saying absurd things to strangers like Don't jump!

He hasn't given a sit-down interview since October. And no, Conan OBrien doesn't count.

It's crazy to pass up a prime-time opportunity to get your agenda in front of millions of voters in an election year. No one is going to put a damper on football by asking trick questions.

Either way, for Biden, the questions are still softball. Sir, tell us again that Hunter did nothing wrong. How much of an existential threat does Trump represent? Is democracy at stake? What are you and Jill doing for Valentine's Day? What flavor of ice cream do you like?

Missed opportunity

Doesn't he want to take the opportunity to blame Trump for the border? Warn us about MAGA? Tell us we're at an inflection point and this isn't your father's Republican Party? He could tell us about his sixth sense for seeing the dead. The other day, it was Mitterrand from Germany, I mean from France! who has been dead since 1996. A few years ago he saw German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt, who died in 2015. And who could forget Where's Jackie?

This would give good marks, at least in the bronze class.

The only time reporters can ask Biden a question these days is when he's walking toward Marine One and the garbled bits coming out of his mouth are drowned out by the sound of the helicopter's rotor. One reporter resorted to writing questions in huge letters on a large piece of paper and holding it aloft as he walked past the waiting press kit.

The defining image of Biden's presidency is his withdrawal.

He seems to revel in his power to criticize the media. He can't keep a smirk off his face when his wrestlers start yelling at the press kit to kick them out after a photo shoot.

But it’s not the journalists he disrespects. It's the American people, who deserve to know what their president is doing, especially when he seems determined to invite millions of unvetted third world citizens here illegally.

Apart from anything else, it's political suicide to telegraph that your candidate can't be trusted to do a friendly 15-minute interview with Norah O'Donnell. How can we entrust him with the nuclear codes?

Biden hilariously considers himself the second coming of FDR, even referring to Trump as Hoover the other day. But President Franklin Delano Roosevelt was popular, and one of the main reasons for his popularity was his ability to communicate with Americans through the media of his day: radio.

Joes no FDR

FDR did this with fireside chats, shows in which he explained his policies and provided calm reassurance during the difficult period between the Great Depression and World War II. He also held lengthy news conferences in the Oval Office an average of 74 times a year, according to statistics compiled by the nonprofit American Presidency Project at the University of California.

Biden gave 14 solo press conferences during the three years of his presidency. Trump has done more than three times as many solo presses as Biden. Obama did almost five times as much.

The last time Biden did so was in November, but he only answered four questions from pre-screened reporters, seemingly on predetermined topics.

So much for bringing transparency and truth back to government.

His handler's solution is to turn his absence into a joke, Dark Brandon style.

In many ways, this dinner sums up my first two years in office, Biden said at the final White House Correspondents' Dinner. I'll talk for 10 minutes, answer no questions, and happily walk away.

Yeah, not funny.

Instead of a Commander in Chief taking command, a leader of the free world respecting a free press, America and, more worryingly, hostile foreign actors are receiving viral videos of the President falling down stairs , tripping over sandbags, getting lost on stage. , nosing into reluctant children, forgetting words like Hamas, shouting into a microphone and walking like a stiff Slender Man across the grass to his helicopter. In other words, projecting weakness.

You can bet he won't be participating in the election debates either.

This week, he was asked for his response to Trump's offer to participate in a debate. He said: If I were him, I would also want to debate myself.

Says it all.

