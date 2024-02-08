China has a Putin-Kim problem

Uncommon knowledge
China faces a dilemma over what action to take over Russian President Vladimir Putin's alliance of convenience with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un, some analysts say.
On the one hand, if Pyongyang gets its hands on more advanced Russian military technology, Kim's increasingly open hostility could exacerbate a regional arms race. On the other hand, it could present an opportunity to divide American attention between the Korean Peninsula and Taiwan during a conflict with the latter, over which Beijing claims sovereignty.
In recent months, the Kim regime has appeared to abandon any hope of ultimately unifying with its southern neighbor. He amended his constitution to label Seoul the “primary enemy,” dismantled groups linked to North-South cooperation and demolished a monument to unification erected decades ago by Kim's father, Kim Jong Il.
“We are deeply concerned about the growing relationship between Russia and the DPRK (North Korea) and what this could mean for Mr. Kim's intentions,” a senior official said. [President Joe] said a Biden administration official during a January 27 press conference. This follows the latest round of negotiations between US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Bangkok, Thailand.
The official said Sullivan raised North Korea with his Chinese counterpart during the talks. They also pointed out that Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong had led a delegation to Pyongyang that week and said that “the next step would be a call between our envoy and the vice foreign minister upon his return “.
News week contacted the Chinese, South Korean and Russian embassies in Washington DC as well as the North Korean embassy in Beijing with a written request for comment.
Alleged military exchanges between North Korea and Russia have already raised concerns among the United States and its allies, including South Korea and Japan.
North Korea is accused of providing missiles, artillery shells and other materials to help replenish Moscow's stockpiles, depleted by the ongoing war with Ukraine, in exchange for advanced weapons and technological expertise.
In a joint statement on January 9, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken joined foreign ministers from more than 40 countries in condemning the alleged arms transfers.
The US National Security Council claimed that Pyongyang shipped more than 1,000 containers of military equipment from Najin, North Korea, to Dunay, Russia, between September 7 and October 1.
“Putin has demonstrated that he is not a vassal of Xi as some analysts like to portray him. Putin's superpower is to be a disruptor, and he can create headaches for Xi,” said Theresa Fallon, director of the Brussels-based think tank, the Center for Russia, Europe and Asia. Studies, told News week Wednesday, in reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“Putin seeking to obtain much-needed munitions from North Korea for its war in Ukraine and the alleged transfer of advanced technology and weapons to the DPRK in exchange has made Japan and South Korea extremely concerned,” he said. -she adds.
This increased insecurity in Northeast Asia could convince regional players to increase military spending – “an outcome unfavorable to Beijing,” Fallon said.
Japan is already planning to increase its defense spending to 2% of GDP, while China has devoted considerable resources to its coast guard to assert its claims to the disputed Senkaku Islands.
China could also fear that the United States will step up its involvement on the Korean Peninsula, where it stations more than 28,000 troops, if North Korea uses weapons platforms built with advanced Russian technology, Ken said Gause, senior analyst at the Center for Naval Analyses, to Voice of America media. .
The United States and its allies South Korea and Japan are already on alert for the North's intercontinental ballistic missiles, such as the Hwasong-18 launched in December, believed to be capable of reaching the continental United States .
Other experts believe Beijing views the emerging alliance between Moscow and Pyongyang as a positive development.
“In itself, I am sure that Beijing sees more good than bad in everything that hurts. [the] American and/or US-aligned interests. Therefore, Xi Jinping will likely smile at increased military cooperation and exchanges between Moscow and Pyongyang,” said Sean King, an Asia specialist and senior vice president at New York-based consultancy Park Strategies. News week Tuesday.
“I think the threat of a coordinated two-front war between Korea and Taiwan is exaggerated, but I nevertheless suspect that Beijing is eager to see how North Korean weapons will perform in any real combat situation against friendly forces of the United States,” he said.
Inter-Korean ties continue to deteriorate due to reciprocal surveillance satellite launches, joint military exercises between the United States, Japan and South Korea, and the abandonment of a key North-South military agreement signed in 2018 to reduce the risk of hostilities.
In a Jan. 11 report, North Korea-focused analysis group 38 North said the situation on the Korean peninsula is now more dangerous than at any time since major fighting ended. in 1953.
