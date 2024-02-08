Politics
Rishi Sunak opens the door to Boris Johnson's political return | Politics | News
Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak today opens the door to Boris Johnson's political return and talks about his pride in working together.
The Prime Minister admits there are well-documented differences between them, but revealed he spoke to his former boss just months ago.
And he left on the table the possibility of tapping Mr Johnson's talents in the future.
Asked if he would like the former prime minister to return to his cabinet, Mr Sunak said: “I'm proud of the work we've done together. And we've worked well together for a long time. account, you know, well, documented differences”
The former prime minister's allies welcomed the possibility of his return to the political frontline and suggested Mr Johnson be deployed on the campaign trail during the general election.
Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg said: “Boris is the Conservative Party’s most effective campaigner, so his support would be a tonic for the Tories.
Conservative MP Paul Bristow said: It seems the Prime Minister also thinks we should bring Boris back.
He is a great activist and a galvanizing figure for conservatives. He obviously has a role to play.
Senior Tory Sir Michael Fabricant said: “I'm all for Boris coming back in one way or another and bringing in others too.
Mr Sunak's resignation from Mr Johnson's government in July 2022 was seen as the moment the then prime minister's tenure at No 10 was over.
This triggered a wave of resignations in the following 48 hours,
The Prime Minister opened up in a new documentary, Sunak: Up Close, airing tonight (THURSDAY) on ITV1 at 8.30pm.
Asked if Mr Johnson might make a comeback, the Prime Minister replied: “Well, I never talk about these personnel matters, but look, I, you know, I talk to him from time to time.”
David Cameron used 'star player' Boris Johnson during his election campaign
Daily Express readers were left furious when Mr Johnson was forced to resign as an MP in June last year, after a parliamentary witch-hunt inquiry into his handling of the post -so-called Partygate furor.
Tensions between the ex-Prime Minister and Mr Sunak were pushed to the extreme in the days that followed.
Mr Sunak lashed out at Mr Johnson in his first public appearance after accusing his predecessor of seeking to circumvent peer award rules following a row in his resignation honors list.
Mr Johnson hit back at Mr Sunak for talking nonsense.
And he sent a very personal message to the Express's loyal readers, telling them: I would like to thank all the wonderful Express readers across the country for their continued support.
We must fully respect Brexit and the 2019 manifesto. We must crush Labor in the next election.
Nothing short of absolute victory and total Brexit will suffice and, as the great Arnold Schwarzenegger said: “I will be back”.
But a lot of water appears to have flowed under the bridge since, with Mr Sunak revealing they have occasional contact,
He revealed that it was probably late last year when they last spoke.
But Mr Sunak was keen to stress that the culture of No 10 has changed since Mr Johnson's tenure.
He said: I obviously have a whole new team. I make sure everyone is honest about what's going on. It's very transparent.
People are held accountable. And also, I think you just have to lead by example.”
In 2014, David Cameron called on Mr Johnson, then mayor of London, to help him campaign in the Newark by-election.
The couple's turbulent relationship was fueled by a long-running rivalry, but the then prime minister said he wanted his star player on the pitch.
The two shared a piece of rocky road cake as they visited market stalls during the visit.
This drew parallels with the 2005 election, when Sir Tony Blair and his main political enemy Gordon Brown ate ice cream together in a bid to show unity as they began the election campaign.
With a 20-point lead between Labor and the Conservatives in the polls, a number of MPs involved in Mr Johnson's fall from office privately expressed their regret last December.
But party sources at the time said there was no clear path back for Mr Johnson and he would not be able to gain a seat in the House of Commons.
Lord Cameron's surprise return from the political wilderness to become Foreign Secretary as a peer would provide one option for a comeback.
Tory MPs say Boris Johnson is a great election campaigner
In this wide-ranging documentary, Mr Sunak admits that Tory divisions are hurting the party in the polls.
He said: “I don’t think the country is voting for divided parties. And you know, actually, I think the vast majority of our party is united. And you know, obviously, recently we've had debates about illegal rights. migration but in reality the debates within our party are tiny compared to the gulf on this issue between us and Keir Starmer.
He also talks about the racism he experienced as a child.
You are aware of being different, he says. And obviously, I experienced racism when I was a child.
“I was with my younger brother and sister when I was with them in town at a restaurant, a fast food place, and people were saying horrible things. And the racism, I mean, it stings you like crazy. way that few other things do. That's right, you probably appreciate it. My parents felt it acutely because they cared so much about us fitting in, one of the things they were obsessed with my mother was that we didn't speak with accents and we, you know, we spoke properly. And, so she was keen that we try to do some extra drama and things like that.”
Mr Johnson's spokesman declined to comment.
