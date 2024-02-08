Judge refuses to stay Trump's Illinois challenge





A Cook County judge on Wednesday denied a request to stay a legal challenge to former President Donald Trump's standing in Illinois' March 19 Republican primary runoff.

Lawyers for the former president filed a motion to stay court proceedings in Illinois until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on an appeal of a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that said Trump disqualified from running for president of that state under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment. to the American Constitution.

The nation's highest court is scheduled to hear oral arguments in the Colorado case on Thursday.

Judge Tracie Porter also rejected a request by those opposed to Trump's place on the Illinois ballot to speed up the court schedule, and set a hearing for February 16 for an appeal of the ruling. January 30 from the Illinois State Board of Elections which retained Trump's name. on the ballot.

The Election Commission said the Illinois Supreme Court's previous rulings prevented it from considering a complex constitutional analysis, such as whether Trump engaged in an insurrection through his role in the election. he deadly riot on January 6, 2021 at the United States Capitol in an attempt to stop the Electoral College count. votes that made Democrat Joe Biden president.

Instead, the board, in a bipartisan 8-0 vote, rejected a challenge that Trump knowingly signed a certificate of candidacy stating he was qualified to be president.

The group of five electors challenging Trump's candidacy, backed by the group Free Speech for People, is appealing the board's decision. They allege the board misinterpreted state Supreme Court rulings limiting its power over constitutional issues and created a new legal standard under which someone can appear on the ballot if he signed his nomination paper, but did not know that he was not qualified.

Trump's lawyer, Adam Merrill, had requested a stay of legal proceedings in Illinois, citing the U.S. Supreme Court's review of the Colorado case. The Colorado court, by a 4-3 vote, ruled that Trump had committed insurrection and was disqualified from the presidency under Section 3 of the post-Civil War constitutional amendment.

Every issue has been briefed and will be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court, Merrill told Judge Porter.

It just doesn't make sense that this court is the only one in the country continuing its proceedings here, he said. Staying is really the only decision that makes sense.

Merrill also said there was no need to rush consideration of Trump's place on the GOP primary ballot as part of the Republican National Convention delegate selection process.

Illinois will send 64 delegates to Milwaukee in July, 13 at-large delegates who will go to the winner of the statewide presidential preference vote, and three from each of the state's 17 congressional districts who will be directly chosen by the electors. Merrill noted that although Trump would not be eligible for the 13 at-large delegates if he were excluded from the presidential preference ballot portion, voters could still select the 51 delegates pledged to his nomination.

But Caryn Lederer, representing Trump's opponents, said that whatever the U.S. Supreme Court decides, it won't be able to resolve issues under Illinois state law.

Regardless of the Supreme Court's Rule 3 ruling, without a ruling from this court, Donald Trump will remain on the Illinois ballot because the election board found that he did not knowingly lie when he said he was qualified for a position, Lederer said. Even if the United States Supreme Court disqualifies candidate Trump from the presidency, he will remain on the Illinois ballot without intervention from the (state) court.

In urging the judge to agree to an expedited schedule, Lederer said “it is best for the State of Illinois, for this case, to be ready to be resolved in the Illinois Supreme Court as soon as possible.” Failure to do so puts voters at significant risk of voting for a disqualified candidate, votes that will have to be ignored, thereby disenfranchising Illinois voters.

