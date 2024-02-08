What is the Trump Supreme Court case? It will be structured around 6 key questions.





Was January 6 an insurrection?

The 14th Amendment refers to insurrection or rebellion, but delving into the precise meaning of those terms could be a third trap for some judges: an issue they simply don't want to address for fear of being portrayed as condemning or sympathizing with Trump supporters. who stormed the Capitol on January 6, sparking chaos and violence as Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden's victory.

The trial court judge who heard testimony in the Colorado case concluded that the events did indeed constitute an insurrection and that it was a simple insurrection. Superior courts generally show great deference to this type of investigation.

Around 1,300 criminal proceedings were initiated following the events of January 6. No one has been charged with the specific crime of insurrection, although approximately 14 people have been indicted or pleaded guilty to a related charge of seditious conspiracy. Notably, when the Justice Department, through Special Counsel Jack Smith, initiated criminal proceedings against Trump last August for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, there was also no accusation of insurrection.

No appeals court has resolved the issue either. Although many district court judges who tried the Jan. 6 defendants characterized the attack as an insurrection, the issue was never openly contested in any of those cases.

Did Trump engage in an insurrection?

The Insurrection Clause applies only to persons who engage in insurrection. Trump's lawyers say that even if Jan. 6 amounted to an insurrection, the then-president did not participate in it. President Trump never participated in or directed any of the unlawful conduct that occurred at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, Trump's lawyers wrote.

Of course, the Capitol riot followed weeks of Trump harassing his supporters on social media and elsewhere, including his efforts to whip up the mob by promising that January 6th would be wild! That same day, he repeatedly urged his supporters to fight and twice urged them to fight like hell. And evidence collected by the House committee on Jan. 6 indicated that Trump knew that some of those who came to his speech had guns.

But Trump's lawyers say a much more direct role is needed, such as taking up arms himself. And they note that Trump sprinkled appeals for calm throughout his speech and tweets that day, saying he had repeatedly called for peace, patriotism and law and order. Trump's 71-minute Ellipse speech included a call to make your voice heard peacefully and patriotically, but Colorado's challengers dismiss that as a single flat mention of nonviolence in an otherwise inflammatory speech.

Should Congress pass a law?

Who decides ? is often a thorny issue in legal disputes. The problem here is that when it comes to disqualifying people from public office because of their involvement in insurrection against the U.S. government, the Constitution simply doesn't say who should make that decision.

It seems clear that Congress could pass legislation defining procedures for disqualifying suspected insurrectionists. It did so after the Civil War, but changed course shortly thereafter, although some such language remained in the statutes until 1948. (The criminal insurrection statute remains.)

In that case, Colorado courts concluded that they had the authority to determine whether Trump had engaged in an insurrection and exclude him from the ballot. Trump's opponents note that various states took steps to ban insurrectionists from holding office shortly after the 14th Amendment was ratified, and there is nothing explicit in the Constitution to prohibit this.

But Trump's lawyers argue that there are compelling reasons for the Supreme Court to insist that any disqualification follow a procedure mandated by Congress and that state courts should not be allowed to draw their own conclusions on this. point.

Does removing Trump from the ballot infringe on free speech?

If the justices are looking for a way to resolve the current legal battle without definitively deciding whether Trump is disqualified as president again, the Colorado Republican Party has suggested one such option: ruling that political parties have the right, under of the First Amendment, to appoint anyone they want. want on their primary ballots whether or not a candidate may later be deemed ineligible for office if elected.

This approach risks further political upheaval before or after the general election, which is why a number of law professors and other experts have urged the Supreme Court to issue a final decision on Trump's electability now .

Was the 14th Amendment really just about the Civil War?

It is clear that the language in the Constitution to deny insurrectionists access was intended for members or adherents of the former confederacy. But was it exclusively intended for these people? Again, the text doesn't say this.

However, some legal scholars argue that this is the best way to interpret the provision and that applying it to unrelated uprisings or unrest, such as the storming of the Capitol on January 6 more than a century and a half later, is dangerous and reckless.

Others say this approach ignores the broader context of the Civil War and the push by Trump and others to overturn the 2020 election. They argue that a major trend of racism has run through Trump's efforts to cling to power in 2020, and that the 14th Amendment was designed precisely for such situations.

The remarkable similarity of the threats and violence that precipitated Trump's insurrection with similar attacks in the South during Reconstruction is an eerie, but important, indication that Section 3 remains relevant and important to the protection of our republic, a writes Howard Law professor Sherrilyn Ifill in a friendly message. -from the court brief.

