Visiting Tebing Tinggi City, President Joko Widodo Ensures JKN Program Works Optimally

HIGH CLIFFS – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) greets participants of the National Health Insurance (JKN) in the town of Tebing Tinggi, North Sumatra. The activity that took place at Asber Nasution GOR was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, Dante Saksono Harbuwono, Senior Director of BPJS Health Ghufron Mukti, as well as acting. Acting Governor of North Sumatra, Major General (retired) Hasanuddin. Tebing Tinggi Mayor Syarmadani and various relevant stakeholders in the presence of 1,500 JKN participants. – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) greets participants of the National Health Insurance (JKN) in the town of Tebing Tinggi, North Sumatra. The activity that took place at Asber Nasution GOR was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia, Dante Saksono Harbuwono, Senior Director of BPJS Health Ghufron Mukti, as well as acting. Acting Governor of North Sumatra, Major General (retired) Hasanuddin. Tebing Tinggi Mayor Syarmadani and various relevant stakeholders in the presence of 1,500 JKN participants. Jokowi highlighted the importance of the JKN program as a form of comprehensive health insurance for all citizens. According to him, health is an investment in the future of the nation. Through the JKN program, the government provides broad and affordable health protection to the community. “Currently, there are more than 96.7 million JKN participants whose contributions are supported by the state. This achievement shows the government's commitment to achieving universal health coverage (UHC) in Indonesia,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also highlighted the government's commitment to providing health facilities spread across Indonesia. The government is said to continue to strive to ensure that every citizen, without exception, can access quality health services. “Even if there is a hospital available, JKN participants can first access FKTP health services if they are mildly ill. Don’t all go to the hospital, because if you do, the queue at the hospital will be long and does not serve the JKN participants optimally,” Jokowi said. Jokowi also said that health is one of the main pillars of national development. Through strong commitment and collaboration between government and society, it is hoped that Indonesia can continue to move towards equitable prosperity and health. On the same occasion, Senior Director of BPJS Health, Ghufron Mukti, said that the JKN program had become the government's strategic program whose benefits were most felt by the community. This is proven by the increasingly high results of JKN members. As of February 1, 2024, 267.87 million, or 95.97 percent of the total Indonesian population, had registered as JKN participants. In Tebing Tinggi Town itself, all residents have been registered as JKN participants and are entitled to Universal Health Coverage (UHC). “This achievement is of course due to the extraordinary support of the government and all stakeholders involved in the success of the JKN program,” Ghufron said. Ghufron emphasized that the growing number of JKN participants must also be balanced with the number of health facilities qualified to serve JKN participants. There are currently 23,639 first-level health facilities (FKTP) and 3,120 advanced-level referral health facilities (FKRTL) that have collaborated with BPJS Health throughout Indonesia. “There are 19 FKTPs and 6 FKRTLs in Tebing Tinggi Town that have become partners of BPJS Health. Among them, several hospitals have provided advanced services to JKN participants, such as CT scans, echocardiograms, heart examinations, appendicogram and mammograms,” Ghufron said.

