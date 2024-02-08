White book versus black book as BJP and Congress argue over 10-year performance





White Paper in Parliament: Congress leader Kharge accused PM Modi of saying 'countless wrong things' New Delhi: The Congress, the main opposition party, presented a “black book” to counter the Narendra Modi government's “white paper” on its performance over the last ten years. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge this morning released a black book targeting the Centre. “The government will never say how many people have got jobs. They are releasing MGNREGA funds. They are discriminating against states,” Mr Kharge said. Confronting the Centre's attack on Congress ideologues Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, he said: “You are in power today, what have you done to control inflation today?” The Congress decision came ahead of the BJP government's white paper, listing its achievements since coming to power in 2014. In her budget speech on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that the government would present a ” white paper” to both chambers. of Parliament “to examine where we were until 2014 and where we are today”. The only objective of this approach, she said, “was to learn lessons from the mismanagement of those years”. The short budget session was marked by heated exchanges between the Treasury and the opposition benches. Prime Minister Modi launched attacks on opposition leaders during the discussion on the motion of thanks for the President's speech. The Prime Minister highlighted how his government had transformed the country since the BJP came to power. The Congress president, who was the Prime Minister's favorite target in Rajya Sabha yesterday, hit back in a message on X. Accusing the Prime Minister of saying “countless wrong things” against previous UPA governments, he pointed to rising unemployment rate, falling average GDP growth rate and vacant government posts under the government in place. “Although he has been in power for 10 years, instead of talking about himself, he only criticizes the Congress party. Even today he has not spoken about price rise, unemployment and economic inequality? ” said Mr. Kharge, adding, “‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ only serves to spread LIES! » BJP leader Jayant Sinha, meanwhile, said the government's “white paper” would highlight the country's “poor economic situation” when the Congress-led UPA left power and how the regime of the BJP brought relief. Participating in a debate on the interim Budget in Lok Sabha, Mr Sinha said India was among the “five fragile economies” globally when the UPA was in power in 2013. “India's GDP growth slowed down to 5 per cent, inflation increased to 10 per cent, banks' NPAs increased to 10 per cent. The country was facing a balance of payments crisis,” said the BJP MP. He said the Narendra Modi government had brought about the turnaround. “In the white paper, we will clarify what was the situation of the economy (before 2014)… and how we addressed economic issues,” Sinha said.

