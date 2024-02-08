Election in Pakistan: who is in the running? What are the main issues?





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan's 127 million voters choose members of a new parliament on Thursday. This is the 12th election in the country's 76-year history, marked by economic crises, military takeovers and martial law, militancy, political upheaval and wars with India.

On the eve of the election, bombs hit two political offices in southwest Pakistan, killing at least 30 people.

Forty-four political parties are vying for a share of the 266 seats up for grabs in the National Assembly, or lower house of Parliament, with an additional 70 seats reserved for women and minorities.

After the elections, the new parliament chooses a prime minister. If no party obtains an absolute majority, the one with the greatest number of seats in the Assembly can form a coalition government.

WHO IS IN THE RACE?

Pakistani politics is dominated by men and three parties: the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari greets supporters during an election campaign rally, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif greets supporters as he arrives to speak at an election campaign rally in Hafizabad, Pakistan, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024. AP Photo/KM Chaudary, File)

The leading candidate is the PML-N and on its ballot are two former prime ministers, Nawaz Sharif and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif.

Their ally, the PPP, led by Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, a member of a political dynasty, has a power base in the south of the country. Although he is unlikely to gain enough votes to qualify for the post of prime minister, he could still be part of a coalition government led by Sharif.

However, it is the absence of PTI founder, cricket legend turned Islamist politician Imran Khan, that is at the forefront of public discourse in Pakistan.

Although corruption allegations and legal proceedings have become the norm for harassing prime ministers, many Pakistani leaders have been arrested, disqualified or ousted from office, but the intensity of the legal proceedings against Khan is unprecedented.

Banners of political party election candidates are unfurled at a market in downtown Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Khan is in prison and, with four criminal convictions to date, including three handed down in the past week, he is barred from running for office or holding public office. He was sentenced to three, 10, 14 and seven years, to be served concurrently, and more than 150 other legal proceedings are pending against him. His party says he did not have the opportunity to campaign.

Small religious political parties that appeal to part of the conservative Muslim country have no chance of winning a majority but could still be part of a coalition government. The Pakistani military is not on the ballot, but it is the real power behind the scenes: it has ruled the country for half of its history and calls the shots in most government decisions.

WHAT ARE THE MAIN ISSUES?

The next government will have a long list of things to do: fix the economy, improve relations with neighboring Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, repair crumbling infrastructure and resolve rolling power outages. Last but not least, it contains militant religious and separatist groups.

A woman pays cash to a merchant after buying groceries at a bazaar in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

A worker pushes a loaded card to earn a living at the market in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, February 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan is relying on bailouts to shore up its foreign reserves and avoid a default, with the International Monetary Fund and wealthy allies like China and Saudi Arabia financing the country to the tune of billions of dollars. The IMF, which approved a much-anticipated $3 billion bailout last July, has warned of sustained high inflation this year, around 24 percent, and rising poverty levels.

Like many others, Pakistanis are grappling with a soaring cost of living. They experience gas cuts overnight and power cuts lasting several hours. No government has so far been able to resolve the electricity crisis.

Ties with Afghanistan and its Taliban rulers collapsed after Pakistan began arresting and deporting foreigners living illegally in the country, including an estimated 1.7 million Afghans. The two neighbors regularly blame each other for cross-border militant attacks and skirmishes often close key crossings.

People visit a market to buy groceries and other things, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

A worker carried cotton on his back to earn a living at the market in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, February 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan was devastated by floods in the summer of 2022 that killed 1,700 people, at one point submerging a third of the country and causing billions of dollars in damage. According to the UK-based Islamic charity Relief, it is estimated that only 5% of damaged and destroyed homes have been fully rebuilt.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, is once again waging a war to overthrow the government and impose an Islamic caliphate. In the southwest province of Baluchistan, where the Pakistani Taliban also have a presence, Baloch separatists have been waging an insurgency for years seeking independence and a greater share of resources.

Two powerful bomb blasts hit two election offices in Balochistan, killing at least 30 people and injuring more than two dozen others on Wednesday. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks.

WHAT’S THE MOOD?

Pakistan People's Party supporters ride in vehicles and bicycles as they wave party flags and hold victory placards during an election campaign rally, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, February 5, 2024 (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Most Pakistanis are fed up with years of political infighting and no improvement in their living standards. People on the street don't hesitate to tell you that they don't believe things will be different after these elections.

Khan's disqualification infuriated his supporters, who vowed to show their loyalty at the polls. But the intense legal and security crackdown against Khan and his supporters may have exhausted them.

Furthermore, there is no guarantee that PTI voters will turn out in sufficient numbers to give the party victory or that their votes will be counted fairly. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there will be 92 international election observers, including from the European Union and foreign embassies.

Supporters of the Pakistan People's Party ride in vehicles as they wave party flags and hold victory placards during an election campaign rally, in Karachi, Pakistan, Monday, February 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan)

Another factor shaping public opinion is the return last October of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned to Pakistan after four years of self-imposed exile abroad to avoid serving prison sentences at home.

A few weeks after his return, his convictions were overturned, leaving him free to run for a fourth term. Despite years of controversy, he enjoys immense popularity and appears to have a fairly straight path to the prime ministership.

The stark contrast in the treatment of the two frontrunners, Sharif, with his quick and smooth return, and Khan, with his seemingly insurmountable legal obstacles, has led many to believe that Sharif's victory is almost certain.

Rights groups say the elections are unlikely to be free or fair. Experts have warned that all the political shenanigans underway since Khan's ouster in 2022 have fueled anti-establishment sentiment.

This in turn fuels growing apathy among voters and threatens low turnout, which would further undermine the credibility of the election. Amid discontent and divisions, it will be difficult to achieve a strong coalition to agree on and work towards meaningful change in Pakistan.

