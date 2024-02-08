Politics
Indonesian presidential candidates are trying social media and K-pop to win over young voters. Will it work?
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) Naima Khairiya Ismah, 17, began being bombarded with social media posts by candidates in Indonesia's presidential election before she even thought about voting.
As three candidates vie to replace popular but term-limited President Joko Widodo in elections later this month, they are aggressively pursuing millennial and generation Z voters. People aged 17 and over to vote and 43 years old represent about 55% of the country's 205 million eligible voters.
Candidates are looking to apps used by young voters, K-pop music that many love and even video game events.
As young people, we cannot meet the candidates in person, said first-time voter Ismah, chatting after class outside her high school in Jakarta. The easiest way to know them is to use social media platforms, which are very effective.
The candidates are former Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto, 72; ruling party candidate Ganjar Pranowo, 55; and former governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan, 54 all come from Indonesia's conservative, male-dominated political scene. But their campaigns have focused on issues that matter to young people: job opportunities, climate change and institutional corruption.
Polls give Subianto a head start over the other two, but perhaps not with the majority needed to avoid a runoff. Although he is the oldest candidate, his running mate is the youngest: Gibran Rakabuming Raka, major of Surakarta, 36 years old, who also happens to be the son of the sitting president.
Their lead comes mainly from young voters.
A December survey by the Indikator Politik Indonesia agency showed that the three candidates were virtually tied among voters aged 56 or older, but that Subianto was clearly ahead in all younger age categories.
Subianto was the first candidate to seek support from young people, with campaigns on social media and video billboards featuring animated Pixar-style depictions of himself and his running mate. They aim to soften the image of the gruff-speaking former general, accused of past human rights violations, which he has denied.
Last month, Raka showed up at the popular Mobile Legend Championship esports tournament in Jakarta to attract young players.
K-pop also played a role in the contenders' campaigns.
South Korean groups are incredibly popular in Indonesia, where their huge fan base has organized behind political causes, staging online protests against a controversial law and a recent fundraiser for trapped Palestinians. the Israel-Hamas war.
Subiantos Gerindra Party held a lottery for free tickets to see popular South Korean girl group BLACKPINK, asking participants to take a photo in front of a Subianto billboard and post it on Instagram or X, formerly Twitter.
Golkar Party parliamentary candidate Chong Sung Kim adopted K-pop as his campaign slogan, saying it stands for Kredible, Professional, Objective and Peduli, the latter of which is Indonesian for care. The Golkar Party also supported Subianto for president.
Kim, a South Korean immigrant, also promised to try to attract more K-pop stars to Indonesia and reduce ticket prices for their concerts, as well as build ties with his home country for collaboration on education and more job opportunities for Indonesian youth. .
Jakarta residents are very familiar with the term K-pop. They hear it every day. It's catchy and easy to understand, Kim told The Associated Press.
It's no surprise to see politicians using K-pop to vote, said Karlina Octaviany, a longtime millennial fan and digital anthropologist.
It's important to tap into the world's largest online community if you want to win, she said.
Baswedan's supporters have also sought to capitalize on K-pop culture, with popular X account @aniesbubble posting about his campaign activities in Korean. The account claims to not be part of the Pretenders' campaign, but this could not be independently verified and messages to the user went unanswered.
Also last month, Baswedan made a live appearance on TikTok, where his followers compared him to a K-pop star and coined the Korean nickname Park Ahn Nice.
With so much emphasis on winning over K-pop fans, mainly young people and women, Octaviany said it is vital that fans don't lose sight of the issues when voting and even after the election.
We must remain critical whether our candidate is elected or not, and also examine their performance, track record, as well as human rights violations or gender issues, she said.
This is what Muhammad Fakrezi Syamil, who is voting for the first time, is trying to do. The 17-year-old high school student from South Jakarta said he tries to move past the glitzy calls and focus on the candidates' issues and backgrounds to make his decision.
The best indicator of your future behavior is your past behavior, he said. So that’s part of my thinking.
Ismah, a high school student from Jakarta, said she was not a fan of K-pop but was not opposed to politicians using it to reach young voters.
Maybe there are young people who initially didn't care about politics, but with presidential and vice presidential candidates using it to campaign, it might excite and interest some K-poppers into politics, she said.
