First look at ITV's Breathtaking with Joanne Froggatt





The trailer promises a tough spectacle as we get our first glimpse of the impact of the escalating virus on the big city Abbey Hospital and the efforts of frontline staff to deal with its wake . Abbey's calm approach to a crisis will certainly take her far, but with two young children at home and NHS resources overwhelmed, she is witnessing conditions of unprecedented adversity. Real-life news footage of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock grounded the series in reality, while harrowing hospital scenes are chillingly juxtaposed with people clapping to celebrate frontline workers. More like this This is a period in recent history that will likely be viewed very differently in light of some of the dark revelations that have occurred since then, which many may not have been aware of at the time. As the trailer itself says, it's “the story you haven't been told.” Joanne Froggatt in Breathtaking.Christophe Barr/ITV The three-part series was adapted by Line of Duty's Jed Mercurio and actor Prasanna Puwanarajah (Ten Percent), both former junior doctors, with War of the Worlds' Craig Viveiros directing. Speaking about the drama, Mercurio called Clarke's memoir “hauntingly illuminating” and praised the cast and crew. Learn more: Froggatt added: “I feel truly honored to play Dr Abbey Henderson in Breathtaking, based on the beautifully written, poignant and shocking book of the same name by Dr Rachel Clarke. “When I first read these incredible scripts, they moved me to tears on several occasions. I felt with such passion that I had to be a part of telling this story, the real story, of what was happening. was actually happening behind the closed doors of hospitals during the pandemic.” By entering your details, you agree to our terms and conditions And Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. Breathtaking begins on Monday February 19 at 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX. Check out our TV guide and streaming guide or take a look at the rest of our drama coverage. Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for just 10 Subscribe now. For more on TV's biggest stars, listen The Radio Times podcast.

