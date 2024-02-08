Preliminary results show Azerbaijani president re-elected as expected



Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev votes at a polling station in Khankendi, Karabakh region, Azerbaijan, during the country's presidential election on February 7, 2024. (Vugar Amrullaev/Azerbaijan State News Agency AZERTAC via AP )

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Preliminary results of Azerbaijan's presidential elections showed a landslide victory Wednesday for incumbent President Ilham Aliyev, whose re-election was widely expected after his government's rapid reconquest of a region once controlled by separatists from Armenian stock.

With just over 93% of the ballots counted, Aliyev won the race with 92.05% of the vote, the head of the country's Central Election Commission, Mazahir Panahov, reported in the early hours of Thursday.

So far, none of the other candidates in the running have received more than 3 percent, with the runner-up receiving only 2.19 percent of the vote, according to Panahov. Three of them have already given in and congratulated Aliyev on his re-election, the Interfax Azerbaijan news agency reported.

Aliyev, 62, has been in power for more than 20 years, succeeding his father who was Azerbaijan's communist boss and then president for a decade when the country became independent after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991. The next presidential vote was scheduled for next year, but Aliyev called snap elections shortly after Azerbaijani troops retook the Karabakh region from ethnic Armenian forces who had controlled it for three decades.

Analysts have suggested that Aliyev brought forward the election to capitalize on his renewed popularity following the September Karabakh blitz. He will be in the spotlight in November when Azerbaijan, a country that relies heavily on fossil fuel revenues, hosts a United Nations conference on climate change.

Speaking before voting opened at 0400 GMT, Baku resident Sevda Mirzoyeva, 52, said she would vote for “victorious” Aliyev, who “returned our lands occupied for many years.”

Turnout was high, with election officials saying more than 76 percent of eligible voters cast ballots during the 11 hours of voting.

Even before the Central Election Commission announced the preliminary results, several hundred people carrying Azerbaijani flags gathered in Baku to celebrate Aliyev's expected re-election with dancing and singing. Aliyev's office also reported several congratulatory messages from world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Iranian leader Ebrahim Raisi.

Aliyev said he wanted the elections to “mark the beginning of a new era,” in which Azerbaijan is in full control of its territory. On Wednesday, he and his family voted in Khankendi, a town called Stepanakert by Armenians when it was home to the headquarters of the self-proclaimed separatist government.

The region, known internationally as Nagorno-Karabakh, and large swathes of surrounding territory came under the full control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia following the end of a separatist war in 1994.

Azerbaijan reclaimed part of Karabakh and most of the surrounding territory in 2020 during a six-week war, which ended in a truce brokered by Moscow. In December 2022, Azerbaijan began blocking the road connecting the region to Armenia, causing food and fuel shortages, then launched a blitz in September that routed separatist forces in a single day and forced them to lay down their arms.

More than 100,000 ethnic Armenians fled the region after the defeat of separatist forces, leaving it almost deserted.

During his visit to the city in November, Aliyev said in a speech at a military parade marking the victory that “we showed the whole world the strength, determination and indomitable spirit of the Azerbaijani people.”

In Fuzuli, the Azerbaijani town near Karabakh that was controlled by Armenian forces until 2020, AP journalists saw high turnout, with voters lining up to enter polling stations. The town still lies in ruins after being ravaged by Armenian occupation, but authorities have built 25 new apartment buildings to house local residents eager to return.

Raya Feyziyeva, 73, who was forced to leave Fuzuli after its takeover by Armenian forces and the expulsion of its ethnic Azerbaijani population in 1993, said she was grateful to Aliyev for reconquering her hometown .

“We feel good because we have returned to our native lands after 30 years of suffering,” she said. “I am a happy person because my main desire has been fulfilled and I feel calm knowing that I will be buried in my native country.”

Vusal Zhumshudov, 30, who fought to reconquer the Fuzuli region in 2020 as a soldier, also said he voted for Aliyev. “I am proud that we liberated our native land under the leadership of Ilham Aliyev. I am proud that we voted on our native land,” he said.

In the village of Agali, in the Zangilan region, another region close to Karabakh that was reconquered from Armenian forces, participation was just as strong. Mubariz Farhadov, head of the local polling station located in a newly built school, said he was filled with joy to witness a “historic moment” where “elections are being held in our native country for the first time in 30 years.” .

Zaka Guliyev said he was 8 years old when his family fled Agali and has cherished memories of their family home and garden ever since. “This left a deep psychological trauma, and the liberation of our lands in and around Karabakh by Ilham Aliyev and our valiant army healed our spiritual wounds,” he said.

There is no limit to the number of terms Aliyev can serve, and there is no real challenge from six other candidates, some of whom have already publicly congratulated him.

Aliyev's tenure has been marked by the introduction of increasingly strict laws that restrict political debate as well as the arrests of opposition figures and independent journalists, including in the run-up to the presidential election.

Azerbaijan's two main opposition parties – Musavat and the Popular Front of Azerbaijan – are not participating in the vote, and some opposition members have claimed that Wednesday's vote could be rigged.

Musavat leader Arif Hajili told The Associated Press that the party would not participate in the elections because they are not democratic.

“Many journalists and political activists are in prison. There are more than 200 political prisoners. There are serious problems with the electoral law and the electoral commissions are essentially under the influence of the authorities,” Hajili said.

Ali Karimli, leader of the Azerbaijan Popular Front party, said calling for early elections without public debate shows that authorities are afraid of political competition.